Nfter a contentious election in Gabon, the government of the Central African country shut down the internet and imposed a curfew. In a statement read out on television on Saturday, she referred to the danger of disinformation on the Internet and the need to “prevent misconduct and ensure the safety of the entire population”.

Opposition speaks of electoral fraud

The Gabonese re-elected parliament and president on Saturday. Almost 850,000 people were called to the elections in the Central African country. Observers were expecting another election victory for President Ali Bongo Ondimba and his governing PDG party. His challenger Albert Ondo Ossa accused the presidential camp of “orchestrated fraud” in the afternoon.

It would be the third term in office for the 64-year-old Bongo. He has been in power since 2009, succeeding his late father Omar Bongo Ondimba, who had ruled the country since 1967. The current head of state suffered a stroke in 2018, and since then his mobility has been restricted on the right side.

His most promising challenger is the 69-year-old economics professor Ondo Ossa from the opposition alliance Alternance 2023. Ondo Ossa’s vote had been announced for the morning in the center of Gabon’s capital, Libreville. However, according to his communications consultant, he was only able to vote hours later because, according to his party, the election material had been delivered late.







“Ali Bongo and his henchmen have multiplied the elements of the fraud,” Ondo Ossa said in a live stream on Facebook after voting.

Numerous other polling stations in the country were also opened late or not at all, Alternance 2023 chairman François Ndong Obiang told the AFP news agency. An AFP journalist saw dozens of people waiting at polling stations in Libreville this morning.

Likewise, the ballot papers with the name of Ondo Ossa were missing in many offices, but there were ballot papers for other candidates who had withdrawn their candidatures in favor of Ondo Ossa, said the chairman of the election alliance. He criticized the authorities for creating “chaos”.

“The fake news machines are starting to go into overdrive,” said Jessye Ella Ekogha, special presidential adviser to the online service X, formerly known as Twitter. When asked by AFP about the allegations, the electoral authority declined to comment.







At the same time local elections are taking place in Gabon. Despite the large oil reserves, a large proportion of Gabon’s 2.3 million inhabitants live in poverty.