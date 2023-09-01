Friday, September 1, 2023
Gabon | Gabon was suspended by the African Union due to the military coup

September 1, 2023
Gabon | Gabon was suspended by the African Union due to the military coup

Next Monday, the leader of the coup d’état will take the oath of office as the new “interim president”.

of Africa the union has decided to “immediately suspend” Gabon’s participation in all activities of the organization, reported news agency AFP on Thursday.

The cooperation organization also announced its strong condemnation of Wednesday’s military coup in which the president Ali Bongo was pushed aside.

The coup was carried out shortly after the presidential election. There were many ambiguities in the elections.

The coup plotters announced on Thursday that their leader, Gen Brice Oligui Nguema takes the oath of office next Monday and begins the “interim period as president”.

