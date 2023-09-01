This Friday, September 1, lawyers for the first lady of Gabon, Sylvia Bongo, born in Paris, filed a complaint in France over her arrest, following this week’s coup against her husband, President Ali Bongo. In addition, they indicated that both she and her son are being held by the Army in unknown places. Meanwhile, the main opposition group, Alternancia 2023, is urging the international community to pressure the military junta to transfer power to a civilian government.

Detained in “a secret place”, “with great fear” and without further details being known about her condition, the First Lady Sylvia Bongo is being held by the Gabonese Army. This was reported by her lawyers this Friday, September 1, who filed a lawsuit in France for her retention, since the woman holds the nationality of both countries.

Their representatives stress that there are fears for the safety of the first lady, born in Paris in 1963, and under arrest since August 30, when a group of soldiers carried out the coup against her husband, Ali Bongo.

“They keep her in a kind of secret place, very little is known about her situation,” said the lawyers, who indicated that, although they have had contact with her, they have been able to obtain very little information.

The lawsuit is now “in the process of being registered,” sources from the Zimeray and Finelle law firm, which represents her, told the EFE news agency.

Likewise, the sources expressed their concern about the conditions of the children of the presidential couple: Jalil and Noureddin Bongo Valentin. Regarding the latter, they indicated that he is also being held in an undisclosed location.

FILE- The ousted president of Gabon, Ali Bong, with his wife Sylvia Bongo, at the Presidential Palace, in Libreville, Gabon, on March 28, 2017. © Steeve Jordan/AFP

Demands for the ousted president’s release also came this Friday from the African Union, which a day earlier suspended Gabon’s membership in response to the coup.

Meanwhile, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) asked to keep the ousted head of state safe and called a meeting to discuss the situation among its members on Monday, September 4.

The armed takeover took place last Wednesday, a few hours after the electoral authorities announced that the president, with 14 years in power, had won the elections presidential elections on Saturday August 26 with more than 60% of the votes. Results that would allow him to access a third term.

However, the Army, the political opposition, thousands of citizens and even international leaders They point to “irregularities” in those elections that preceded the coup.

The military institution, which indicated an alleged violation of the Constitution, annulled the results, dissolved the institutions and closed borders.

But the suspicions in the African nation about attempts to perpetuate itself in power are not new. Bongo belongs to a family that has ruled the oil-rich country for more than 55 years, for which they are known as “the Bongo dynasty”, which generates a strong general rejection. In fact, thousands of civilians have celebrated his overthrow in the streets.

However, now the concerns are focused on whether the Army will allow the transfer of power to civil authorities and in a democratic way, a situation on which it has not yet ruled.

The opposition denounces an alleged plot in favor of the Bongo

As many in the African country celebrate the coup, the main opposition group, Alternancia 2023, warns of an alleged plan to keep the Bongo in power.

The reason? Opponents allege that General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, who was named “transition leader” a few hours after the military takeover, is Ali Bongo’s cousin.

Albert Ondo Ossa, the candidate who faced the president in the recent elections, assured in an interview with the French channel ‘TV5 Monde’ that it was supposedly a plan designed by the family itself to maintain control of the nation.

Therefore, he declared, the Army did not stage a coup, but rather a “palace revolution” to continue the reign of that family.

“The Bongos have decided to put Ali Bongo aside and continue with their system (…) The Gabonese people took to the streets at night to celebrate Bongo’s departure, but I say that the Bongo family did not leave. A Bongo replaced another Bongo”, remarked Ossa.

Video grab showing Gabonese soldiers carrying General Brice Oligui Nguema (center), head of ousted President Ali Bongo Ondimba’s presidential guard, on August 30, 2023, after announcing a coup. © Gabon 24/Via AFP

However, the ousted president remains under house arrest and last Wednesday, in a video message, asked the international community to “make noise”, in reference to putting pressure on the military for his release and the restitution of his government.

Mark Pursey, chief executive of BTP Advisers, a communications firm that helped the president with polling ahead of the election, called the opposition leader’s accusations “nonsense.”

The expert assured that after Bongo’s message, the telephones of the people in the residence where he was detained were confiscated and that he has not been able to communicate since then.

“It’s ridiculous to say. Does anyone really believe that President Bongo would stage a coup against himself? I think Ossa has shown in a few sentences why he was unfit to serve as president,” Pursey said.

The opposition insists that while it agrees to the ouster of Ali Bongo, it is urgent that the international community put pressure on the Gabonese military to transfer control of the nation to civilian rule.

With Reuters, EFE and AP