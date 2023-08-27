The African country’s government blocked Internet access and imposed curfews starting Sunday. Opponents denounce fraud attempts, in a day with delays in the polls and for which there is no date for when the results will be known.

Gabon is experiencing elections full of unknowns and the most notable is that it is not known when the results will be known. The country voted at the same time for president, Congress and local offices.

Election day this Saturday, August 26, has also been surrounded by irregularities. The country’s government cut off Internet access -until further notice- arguing the risk of misinformation and imposed a curfew from Sunday “to prevent any misconduct and preserve the safety of the entire population.”

There were also delays at various voting locations. At one point, the polls opened up to four hours late. “This election is very tense because I don’t think a vote in our country has started so late,” said Jeff Mbou, a local voter.

The Reuters news agency said the electoral commission in charge of the country’s polls did not make it clear how many areas were affected by the delays or whether all voters had been able to cast their ballots.

Ali Bongo in front of an opposition that accuses him of “fraud”

The current president, Ali Bongo, 64, who has been in power since 2009, when he succeeded his father, Omar, appeared in the contest. His family’s control at the head of the country dates back to the last 56 years. “We are voting and we are winning,” the president said this Saturday.

Bongo faces 18 contenders. Among them, some decided to join forces in order to remove Bongo from power. One of them is Albert Ondo Ossa, 69, who is profiled as his main rival in the elections -although there are no reliable surveys-.

Ondo Ossa is a professor of economics and management and has based his campaign on proposing more economic opportunities. Messages that can seduce a good part of the electorate in a country where one in three young people is unemployed. The candidate accused Bongo of alleged fraud.

“I am fully informed about the fraud orchestrated by Ali Bongo and his supporters,” Ondo Ossa said, adding: “Ali Bongo still has time to negotiate. The only negotiation necessary is his departure; 60 years in power is too long.”

Bongo’s campaign team rejects the fraud allegations. “The vote has not ended and the opposition is already losing its nerves and composure. This attempt to sow discord, because defeat is close, will not work,” said the team spokesman.

For these elections there have been changes in the electoral laws, such as that a presidential candidate and a legislator from the same party must be chosen.

Or a change to the Constitution to eliminate the fact that the election for president is carried out through two rounds. These “changes could trigger complications,” says Remadji Hoinathy, a researcher at the Institute for Security Studies focused on Africa, quoted by Reuters.

With a new electoral board, without a date to know the results and with the cut to Internet access, it is feared that protests will break out after the elections, which already arose after Bongo’s victory in 2016.

with Reuters