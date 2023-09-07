Thursday, September 7, 2023
Gabon Coup | The junta appointed itself a prime minister

September 7, 2023
Gabon Coup | The junta appointed itself a prime minister

Raymond Ndong Sima used to be Gabon’s prime minister, but turned critic and challenger of the ousted president.

in Gabon the junta that seized power at the end of August has appointed a temporary prime minister Raymond Ndong Simathe news agencies AFP and Reuters say.

Ndong Sima has been the ousted president Ali Bongo Ondimba a vocal critic.

Ndong Sima has already served as the Prime Minister of Gabon from 2012 to 2014. He challenged Bongo in the 2016 and 2023 elections but lost both times.

The appointment of the 68-year-old economist as prime minister was reported on live television.

Junta leader, Bongo’s cousin Brice Oligui Nguema promised a French RFI radio to organize “free, transparent and reliable” elections. However, Oligui, acting as interim president, did not give a timetable for the elections.

He also promised amnesties for prisoners of conscience, and on Tuesday seven people were released.

According to the junta’s announcement on Wednesday, Bongo has freedom of movement and can travel abroad for hospital treatment if he wishes. Bongo had been under house arrest since the coup.

Bongo suffered a severe stroke in 2018, due to which his ability to exercise has been partially impaired.

