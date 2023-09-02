Gabon Coup | Military junta: Gabon opens its country’s borders again

Gabon’s president was ousted by soldiers on Wednesday, just after he was reported to have won a third term in elections.

In Central African The military junta that seized power in Gabon announced on Saturday that it would reopen the country’s borders. A spokesman for Gabon’s military leadership said on state television that they had decided to immediately open land, sea and air borders today, Saturday.

The military group announced the border closure on Wednesday in a statement read on a local television channel.

Gabon’s president was ousted by soldiers Ali Bongo on Wednesday, right after he was reported to have qualified for a third term in the election. Before Ali Bongo, Gabon was ruled by his father for more than four decades Omar Bongo.