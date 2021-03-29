Who is more active in housing proposals to favor citizens who are not in a position to buy or rent due to prices and precarious wages. This is going to be one of the axes of the electoral campaign for Madrid, at least for the left-wing parties. PSOE, Más Madrid and Unidas Podemos are competition in this field. The socialist candidate, Ángel Gabilondo, offered yesterday to build 15,000 homes under social rent.

At the same time, Pablo Iglesias, at the head of United We Can and a candidate for his training to the candidacy in Madrid, keeps the discussion very much alive with the central government – which will voluntarily abandon this Tuesday – on a new housing law that limits the price of rentals.

The flags that the socialist candidate will raise will coincide in part with those of Pablo Iglesias and Mónica García, from Más Madrid. Housing is not just one more, but one of the most disputed. Before the campaign begins, the socialist candidate has announced his first proposal on public rental housing in Madrid, which the central government will extend to all of Spain.

There is nothing accidental in the joint act carried out yesterday by Ángel Gabilondo and the Minister of Development, competent in Housing, José Luis Ábalos

Pablo Iglesias says goodbye to the Council of Ministers this Tuesday in the wake of an unmitigated criticism of “the breaches” of the socialist part in the matter of housing, such as the limitation of rental prices. In front of him, Ángel Gabilondo will have all the support of the central government to commit himself to carrying out an ambitious housing policy.

“The right to decent housing is law,” Gabilondo said yesterday to assure later: “If I am elected president, we will begin in these next 2 years the construction of more than 15,000 new public housing for affordable or social rent.” With an explosion of data, he gave an account of the weakened investment in social policy in Madrid for many years – also in much of Spain – which can be traced back to the devastating economic crisis that began in 2008.

“Do you know how much the latest budgets approved in Madrid used for housing? 332 million euros. That is to say, less than 50 euros per Madrilenian ”, said Gabilondo. “Or that for a young man to live alone in Madrid he would have to invest 110% of his salary in income.”

In Gabilondo’s opinion, Isabel Díaz Ayuso “has focused her action on modifying the Land Law to eliminate the need to have a prior municipal license for certain works, thus reducing the control mechanisms.”

And he continued with his data. “This is the sixteenth modification of the Land Law throughout the different governments of the PP in Madrid.” Ayuso has resisted, according to the socialist candidate, “to reverse the sale of 2,935 social homes that the regional government of Ignacio González sold in 2013 to an investment fund for 210 million euros.” And for Gabilondo, Ayuso “has promoted a plan to build housing on public land for rent for young people, whose prices per month, in flats of no more than 90 square meters, are up to 1,000 euros.”

The passage ended with a plea addressed to young people so that they know that from the community of Madrid, with all the powers, much can be done for their “emancipation.” Gabilondo knows that the glove will be picked up by Pablo Iglesias with his own proposal and added criticism of the central government. He did not mention his possible partners, but since yesterday he has already entered the purest competition in housing.