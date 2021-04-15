Luis Miguel Castro, 49 years old, a lifetime behind the wheel, goes out to the taxi race. So much so that it leaves it going. Nor does he close the door of the Citroën. In life there are priorities and his at that moment, while he unsheathes his mobile, is to record, even if it is bad or good and 20 meters away, the PSOE candidate.

“That Gabilondo has come to Rivas!”

Catching his breath, Castro almost justified himself. “I am not going to vote for the right wing. I’ll do it to this man. Well, yes, it’s a bit bland, but I see him as the most sensible ”, he says goodbye while encouraging himself to survive another day. “The pandemic has destroyed the hospitality industry and the taxi. We are soul mates, united. We are doing well or fatally at the same time. Like now. For this very reason, we need serious rulers ”.

Without fanfare, Ángel Gabilondo, always moderate —too much for some PSOE cadres—, applies himself to the roadmap designed by La Moncloa and Ferraz. Having discarded the fireworks that govern current politics, in which Isabel Díaz Ayuso handles herself so well, the winner of the 2019 regional elections has been lavishing since the end of March visiting the large cities where the left governs in the mornings. And since this week he distributes propaganda in the afternoons and attends to neighbors in the capital’s neighborhoods. “This is a marathon, in which you have to sow day by day. Ayuso has gone out to sprint, the campaign can be very long for the PP ”, adventure in the engine room of the PSOE candidacy.

Rivas-Vaciamadrid, the great IU fiefdom -although the vice mayor is Mónica Carazo, the coordinator of the socialist campaign-, was yesterday the last stop of a long march that has taken Gabilondo through Getafe, Fuenlabrada, Parla, Móstoles, Alcorcón, Arganda del Rey and Coslada. All are strongholds of the PSOE and have more than a million inhabitants. The socialists, Más Madrid and Unidas Podemos need the progressive electorate of the Red belt from the south and the Henares corridor turn to the polls to compensate for the conservative pull in the capital.

“On May 4 it is essential to vote and do it each from their convictions so that we can have an explicit verification of what Madrid is. I call on all progressives and democrats to vote en masse to stop the Colón government, ”Gabilondo reiterated in the Covibar neighborhood – the root of the left in Rivas – in reference to a PP and Vox Executive chaired by Ayuso. The PSOE again deployed this Wednesday in the Plaza del Callao a large canvas in which it encourages participation. “Your freedom is to go to vote” and “If you cannot go, vote by mail” are the two main ideas displayed by the two huge posters, visible from the regional government headquarters in Sol.

On video, Ángel Gabilondo insists that it is “essential” to go to vote.

Before his deployment in the heart of Madrid – the provincial Electoral Board ordered the withdrawal of the previous one last week – Ismael Fernández thanked Gabilondo for his presence in his business in a Rivas arcade. “You have to step on the street, not in the armchair. Very good, very good, ”he said. Back to the routine, she recounted her daily nightmare: “It’s noon and I’m wearing a sale, a dress for 24.95 euros.”

The key to 4-M will be which block is mobilized the most. And the right always leaves with an advantage in Madrid. That is why Gabilondo has doubled in the afternoons. Without the morning throng of television cameras. Exposing, in a less invasive environment, your project in the old-fashioned way. On Monday he did it in Chamberí, on Tuesday in Latina and on Wednesday in Arganzuela. The election is not improvised: places of passage for workers of the middle classes. Like the Aluche interchange, where about 200 people, spread out over an hour and always respecting social distance and other security measures, paid attention to it. “People are more receptive than in the 2015 and 2019 campaigns,” says his circle. On 4-M the polls will clarify if their impressions were correct. Or not.

Subscribe here to our new newsletter about Madrid