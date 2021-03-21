The electoral campaign has started in Madrid with all the parties hunting for the Citizens’ vote. According to the CIS barometer for February, the formation of Inés Arrimadas, which is going through the worst crisis in its history, has the least loyal voters. Whoever manages to get hold of that loot will tip the balance to the right or to the left on May 4. The PSOE knows it and has already begun to cast the rod to see if it fishes in the orange fishing ground. “There is a tie for votes between conservatives and progressives and the tiebreaker is in the hands of Ciudadanos voters,” said his candidate Ángel Gabilondo this Sunday.

The socialist appealed to all those voters “disenchanted” with the liberal party and who want to “change” the situation in Madrid with a new Executive that “is not conditioned by the extreme right.” He recalled that in 2019 he won the elections but could not govern due to the sanitary cordon that the then orange leadership had raised against the PSOE.

Gabilondo advocates a sum of progressive forces that prevent a new Government of Isabel Díaz Ayuso as well as Más Madrid. After refusing to go in coalition with United We Can, those of Iñigo Errejón insist that no leftist voter “can be afraid that his vote” will not serve to achieve change in Puerta del Sol. And just like the socialists they reach out to Citizens voters who may have been disappointed for having been “the crutch of the extreme right.” “Many things are at stake,” warned the number two of the More Madrid candidacy, Pablo Gómez.

A lonely government



The PP also hopes to attract a large part of the 625,000 Madrid residents who in the last autonomous regions opted for Citizens. Although in their case they hope to obtain “the largest possible majority” to govern alone.

The national spokesman for the popular, José Luis Martínez Almeida, regretted that Pablo Iglesias ‘electoral strategy involves “trying to deceive” and creating “tension” and demanded that both him and the candidate for the Citizens’ primaries, Edmundo Bal, leave your seat in Congress before the polls out of “respect and commitment.”