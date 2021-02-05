Flamengo added his fifth win in the last six days of the Brazilian and managed to revalidate the title depend on their own performance with four games to go to the end of the tournament. International tied in court Athletic Paranaense and now he has a lead of just two points. The gaucho team will visit the cariocas on the penultimate day in Maracana.

The team led by Rogerio Ceni beat with some sufficiency Vasco da Gama in a match that was unbalanced with a disputed penalty, signaled after a review of the VAR, in the last action of the first half. Gabigol he was in charge of scoring it to put the triumph back on track. In the final stretch Bruno Henrique he closed the account with a portentous headbutt.

However, it was not all good news for him. Mengao. When everything was already settled, Gerson He suffered a possible serious injury that forced him to leave the field on a stretcher and in tears. Minutes later he seemed calmer on the bench but we have to wait for the medical tests.

Inter, unable to attack

Internacional, for its part, could not add its tenth consecutive victory on the field of Furaçao, which once again demonstrated its competitive table against any rival. In fact, it was the team that beat Flamengo in the current great streak of rubronegros.

The duel was very close and was hardly generated in attack beyond a shot to the crossbar from Cittadini and one, shortly after, to the wood in the opposite arch of Rodinei, one of the busiest in the Colorado.

Abel braga He tried it with the entrance of the young Peglow Y Caio in the final part of the clash but the dominance was not transformed on clear occasions and now they will feel the pressure of knowing that there is no longer any margin for error.

Everything to decide

There are only four days left for the Brazilian conclude and although Flamengo depend on yourself, the task will not be easy. This weekend they visit a Bragantino inspired who dreams of Libertadores and has the tournament’s top scorer on a roll, Claudinho. They will then be measured at Corinthians, which also hastens its chances of reaching seventh place, and just after the great duel against Inter will arrive, where the title can be decided. For the final final Fla will meet with Sao Paulo.

International must forget this misstep to measure itself against Sport and then to Basque. Two teams that will leave everything on the court to avoid relegation. After the duel with Flamengo, will close the championship at home with Corinthians.