In United States, drama surrounding Gabby Petito case, Brian Laundrie's parents finally revealed what happened after the tragic murder of the young woman. In new sworn statements, Chris and Roberta Laundrie said their son never informed them of Gabby's death, leaving a dark veil over the events after the crime.

Gabby Petito, a young 22-year-old American influencer, disappeared in August 2021 while traveling on the road with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.. The incident generated extensive media coverage and an intense police search.

During the sworn statements, The Laundries claimed that Brian called his father Chris in a panic, saying “Gabby's gone.”as reproduced News Channel 8. However, they claimed not to have understood the meaning behind those words and that their son did not provide them with more details about what happened. Although Brian requested legal help through his father, The Laundries claim to have never suspected Gabby of being murdered, as she had a habit of “disappearing” for periods of time..

The revelations of the Gabby Petito case in the United States

Gabby's parents, Joe Petito and Nichole Schmidt, filed a lawsuit for damages against the Laundries and their lawyer, Steven Bertolino, alleging intentional emotional distress. They claimed that the Laundries were aware that Brian had murdered Gabby and chose to do nothing about it other than issuing statements through Bertolino.

The lack of communication between Brian Laundrie and his parents caused confusion after the murder of Gabby Petito.

The case takes an even darker turn when it is revealed that Brian, days after Gabby's alleged murder, flew to Florida to empty out a storage unit he had rented just two months earlier.. The Laundries claimed that Brian told them that he needed to retrieve his belongings to “save money,” but they did not specify why he decided to do it alone.

“We offered to help him, but he seemed anxious to get home,” Chris Laundrie explained. “I didn't see anything worrying about him when he returned,” he added.. The affidavits also revealed that Brian and Gabby had plans to travel to Oregon to work on a pumpkin farm.

Meanwhile, Gabby's father, Joe Petito, expressed frustration at the lack of justice in the case and his determination to hold the Laundries accountable. “There will be no justice for Gabby Petito,” she declared. The drama continues in this case that has captured national attention, with each statement and revelation shedding new light on the events surrounding the actions of Laundrie and her family in the days following the tragic event.