Genoa – Transforming the “horrendous cage” in Piazza Portello into a work of art, painting its walls with a mural. This is the idea launched by the Undersecretary for Culture Vittorio Sgarbi during the site inspection of the underground car park that the Viziano group is building in the central square.

In recent days, Sgarbi harshly criticized on Facebook the masonry cage built for the lift that will connect the surface of the square with the parking lot below, and today he took the opportunity of his visit to Genoa, for a conference at Palazzo Ducale, to go and see the building in person, together with the superintendent of Fine Arts, Archeology and Landscape of Genoa, Cristina Bartolini, and the area manager of the superintendence Carla Arcolao.



“I have done nothing but indulge a communis opinio by criticizing this cage, and I have not changed my mind – his comment in front of the construction – The superintendence must respond to practical and safety needs which, in the face of a job that it has not decided but which has been authorized by the municipality, involve a number of measures. I’m not here to be a judge in a court that doesn’t exist or to be an inspector, and I think the superintendent has done her duty. I think it would have been better if this structure was made with a transparent material but, at this point, I would prefer it to be covered with paint. A competition could be organized and writers called to have the walls of the cage painted, perhaps with an illusionist paint”.





And during the walk from Piazza Portello to Piazza De Ferrari, Sgarbi immediately puts his intention into action: he telephones the artist Andrea Ravo, author of many works of street art, to propose that he come and see the gabbiotto in Piazza Portello. “Ravo has done wonderful works, but you can also invite another artist, or organize a competition,” explains Sgarbi. And Superintendent Bartolini does not dislike the ideawho is keen to underline that “in any case, the finishes of the gabbioto have not yet been defined, and our authorization clearly states it”.