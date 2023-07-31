Genoa – One hundred and seventy-six appearances and 52 goals: Manolo Gabbiadini’s Sampdoria adventure ended with these numbers. Six years of Sampdoria, divided into two parenthesesthe first started ten years ago, the last just ended with the transfer of Al Nasr of Dubai to the United Arab Emirates.

«By now you know me well: I’m not a type of many words – the social greeting message by Gabbiadini – For this I feel like saying THANK YOU! Thank you for welcoming me ten years ago and immediately making me feel at home. Thank you for the affection, the warmth, the passion you have always shown me”.

Gabbiadini had a contract with Sampdoria until 2026, with an annual salary of around 1.5 million, which the Sampdoria club did not consider compatible with the difficult moment of reconstruction which provides for numerous economic stakes to be respected. In Dubai, Manolo will earn 3 million a season for the next three years.

After the farewell, however, the forward was keen to thank the blucerchiato environment: “Goals, victories, defeats. Joys, pains, satisfactions. We lived together many moments, special memories that will remain indelible in my mind, but above all in my heart. Thanks also to all my teammates, coaches, directors and all the guys behind the scenes who are amazing. Thanks to the fans who have always been by my side in good times but also in the most difficult times. A huge THANK YOU to everyone from my family for these years spent with you. Bye Sampdoria, bye Sampdoriani, I will carry you with me forever”.