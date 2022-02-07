Joy, but not total. Sumptuous victory for Sampdoria: Marco Giampaolo’s return to Ferraris was a scream. Yet… “I’m happy, but worried about Gabbiadini”. A few words, those of the Sampdoria coach at the end of the match against Sassuolo, which, however, sum up the morale of him and the whole of Sampdoria on the situation relating to Manolo: “We await the investigations”, sighs Giampaolo.

EXAMS

An MRI is scheduled this morning, which will have to establish the exact extent of the injury suffered yesterday by the attacker at the end of the first half, following an unnatural twist of the left knee. If it were something serious, it is not excluded that the club returns to the market (looking among the released: Giovinco is a hypothesis) to make up for the difficulties of a department already with counted men. Giampaolo defined himself as «lucky, because I didn’t have to start over when I got here: the four defenders knew me, I had Rincon in Turin. I really enjoyed the game. ”