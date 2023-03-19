The Sampdoria regained victory thanks to the captain’s brace. Two goals disallowed by Gaich for offside, then Faraoni’s goal in the 88th minute and Zanoli’s final seal

And in the end Samp did it: Gabbiadini double, Zanoli’s final seal and first home victory in the league (the last one dates back to last season: it was on 16 May) won at the expense of a Verona beaten 3-1, first too shy and giving up and then in the second half much more tonic, but not as lucky (two goals disallowed by Gaich for offside with the help of the Var check: then Faraoni’s goal was late). Thus, what on paper seemed on the eve of the perfect opportunity for Zaffaroni’s team to send a message to fourth-last Spezia on the way to salvation, has turned into the Dorian rebirth. Which bypasses the Cremonese, remains in bad waters, but with now much higher morale. A first sign of optimism after a nightmare season so far, on and off the pitch. Three very heavy points for the blucerchiati, a serious defeat for Verona, expected among other things from a schedule that is not exactly very simple now, with Juventus and Napoli in the next three games. See also Champions League: when and where is the final Liverpool vs. Real Madrid?

SAMP CYNICISM — Stankovic relies on the usual 3-4-2-1, with Djuricic further back in the midfield and the Léris-Cuisance duo behind Gabbiadini. Same form for Zaffaroni, without Verdi and Ngonge, who places Doig on the left in the midfield (outside Depaoli) and places Braaf behind Djuric – again in the starting lineup – paired with Lazovic in the trocar. Sampdoria immediately showed that they have more courage than the Gialloblù: Djuricic presented himself with a good chance at the start (3′), Montipò with difficulty rejected. More Sampdoria than Verona: after a free-kick from Lazovic from distance touched by Turk for a corner, Sampdoria increased the number of laps in the central phase of the first half. Amione (23′) headed the post (but what a mistake, Magnani) and a minute later Gabbiadini found the goal validated in the scrum after a Var check. ‘), with Nuytinck saving on the goal line. But Verona stopped there in the first half: in the 35th minute the Sampdoria’s encore, again with Gabbiadini (sixth center in the league) who struck Montipò with his left foot, favored by a crazy header from Tameze. It wasn’t a lucky day for Verona, who lost Djuric to injury (within Gaich) just before the break. See also Nacional, with all the pressure on them, looks for a comeback against Olimpia

AWAKENING HELLAS — Zaffaroni revolutionized the Gialloblù in the second half: in Lasagna behind Gaich (Doig out), Tameze low in defense, Lazovic on the left instead of Doig and Veloso (Magnani out) play. A more solid Verona and a lower (and worried) Sampdoria. The Gialloblù found the goal twice with Gaich, both disallowed for offside after a Var check. Clear signs of a guest redemption, materialized in the 43rd minute with the 2-1 goal signed by Faraoni, following developments from a corner by Veloso by picking up Dawidowicz’s assist. And there began the long recovery with the predictable siege of Hellas at the Turk gate. Verona, however, was too unbalanced: so in the 53rd minute the last Sampdoria restart yielded the goal of the final 3-1 signed by Zanoli served by Rodriguez.

March 19, 2023 (change March 19, 2023 | 2:39 pm)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Gabbiadini #drags #Samp #salvation #match #Verona