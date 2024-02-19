Gabbia-Costacurta, sparks on TV on Sky after Monza-Milan. Video

Milan loses 4-2 in Monza and after the match on Sky there was an exchange of views between the Rossoneri legend Billy Costacurta (columnist for pay TV) and the defender Matteo Gabbia. The first analyzing the evening considers Thiaw's errors “serious”. which led to the first two goals.

The number 46 defends his teammate: “I think that every time you concede a goal or more goals it is a team responsibility. There are certainly individual errors in football and they then influence what the match and the result can be, but belittling a player is neither correct nor fair… Okay, a player made a mistake on one occasion, but football is a game of team and we could work better as a team.”

“Am I not correct because I say that someone made a mistake (Thiaw, ed.)? You won't be corrected, because he is your teammate. You don't have to say that I'm not correct, I'm an analyst, I don't have to defend my teammates like you”, replies Billy Costacurta.