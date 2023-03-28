Lyon – French justice will not deliver to Italy Vincent Vecchia militant condemned in our country for the violence at the G8 in Genoa in 2001: the case was definitively closed after the general prosecutor’s office in Lyons decided to abandon the appeal to the Cassation.

Last Friday the Court of Appeal of Lyon had in fact rejected the request of the Italian authoritiesbut the militant’s future still remained in the hands of the Attorney General who however renounced the appeal, according to a judicial decision made known to AFP.