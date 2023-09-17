The countries of the South demanded this Saturday in the final declaration of the G77 summit and China to end “technological monopolies” and encourage technology transfer to achieve “scientific and technological development that benefits all.”

The final declaration, 46 articles on 7 pages, was adopted on the second day of the Havana meeting by this group of 134 countries, the largest forum for South-South dialogue and coordination within the framework of the United Nations.

The signatories, in a consensual text, underline their “deep concern” about the “main challenges” of the “current unjust international economic order”“without so far there being a clear roadmap to address these global problems.”

They point out that science, technology and innovation, the focus of the debates at the summit in Cuba, are the “engines of economic transformation” and the catalysts for the “full enjoyment of all human rights by all people.”

They also consider that the pandemic “has further exacerbated the marked inequalities within and between countries and regions, with a disproportionate impact on developing countries.”

That’s why, They reject “technological monopolies” that, in their opinion, “hinder the technological development of developing countries.” In this sense, they advocate “open science”, although they recognize the importance of “intellectual property rights” for innovation, but with “flexibilities”.

“States that have a monopoly and dominance in the field of Information and Communication Technologies, including the Internet, should not use advances in Information and Communication Technologies as tools of containment and suppression of legitimate economic development. and technological of other states,” states the document.

The declaration also advocates “fighting the brain drain” and encouraging technology transfer. from developed countries to developing nations, “essential to intensify and accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda.”

The text places special emphasis on the significance of this process in the eradication of poverty “in all its forms and dimensions,” in “the sphere of human health” – especially after the pandemic – and the “urgent threat” of the climate crisis.

They also consider that it would be beneficial to “move towards more sustainable production and consumption patterns” in their economies and societies, and for the dissemination of communication and information technologies.

They also demand that developed countries, based on their “historical commitment”, increase development aid and also contribute financially to triangular cooperation.

They consider an “urgent need” for “a comprehensive reform of the international financial architecture” with greater emphasis on cooperation and greater decision-making weight of developing countries.

In this area, they reject “laws and regulations with extraterritorial impact and coercive economic measures”, a point of special interest for Cuba, which has been affected by US sanctions for decades.

The declaration also emphasizes the “imperative need to act together” and to “strengthen unity and solidarity” within the G77 and China.

Cuba assures that the summit was successful

At the same time, The Government of Cuba described this Saturday the summit of the Group of 77 and China as successful and assured that it has been a “platform for the achievement of sustainable development goals” and a “stimulus for the expansion of South-South cooperation.”

The director of Multilateral Affairs and International Law of the Cuban Foreign Ministry, Rodolfo Benítez, assured in a press conference at the end of the summit that the meeting has been “very productive”, with “extremely positive results.”

The 134 members of the group criticized the “unfair” international financial structure, the sanctions against some of their countries and “they made it very clear that they are not going to sit idly by in the face of this unfair situation” that limits their development possibilities.

Benítez described the event as “necessary, cannot be postponed and very productive”, despite having been held amid the “serious financial limitations that Cuba is going through” due to US sanctions.

According to the organizers, 1,300 people from 116 countries participated in the summit and 12 multilateral entities, including 31 heads of state and dozens of ministers, as well as more than 500 journalists.

The G77+China summit in Havana ends this Saturday and brought together presidents such as Argentina’s Alberto Fernández and Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro, as well as the UN Secretary General, António Guterres.

The event represented, according to many experts, a diplomatic success for Havana, but also an enormous logistical and economic challenge for the island, which is in the midst of a deep multidimensional crisis.

*With EFE