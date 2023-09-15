The G77+China, which includes a hundred countries from Asia, Africa and Latin America representing 80% of the world’s population, meets this Friday at a two-day summit in Havana to advocate for “a new international economic order.”



About thirty heads of state and government attend this event with the presence of prominent leaders of the Latin American left such as Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, from Brazil; Alberto Fernández, from Argentina; and Gustavo Petro, from Colombia.

The Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, who will inaugurate the extraordinary summit, alongside President Miguel Díaz-Canel, arrived in the Cuban capital on Wednesday afternoon.

A hundred countries are represented at the meeting, including Iran, Qatar, Angola, India and Sri Lanka. The group, created by 77 countries in 1964, expanded to include 134 nations from Asia, Africa and Latin America.a, while China participates externally and will be represented at this summit by Li Xi, member of the standing committee of the political bureau of the Communist Party of China.

The Havana conclave will address “the current challenges of development: the role of science, technology and innovation”, but Cuba, the country that holds the pro tempore presidency of the group, has insisted on the need to promote a less unjust international order .

Guterres talks with Cuban workers.

“Critical” document

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez said on Wednesday in a press conference that the draft summit declaration is a document “critical of the main obstacles to access to the development of southern countries” and makes a “call for the establishment of an order new international economy”.

The text “calls for a profound reform of the international financial architecture, the urgent elimination of international coercive measures, the adequate treatment of the growing external debt of developing countries,” insisted the chancellor, wearing a blue and red striped tie, national colors of Cuba.

The UN chief recalled in July that “the G77 is the voice of the Global South, the largest group of countries on the international stage.” The “multiplicity of summits reflects the growing multipolarity of our world,” added Guterres, who has just participated in summits such as that of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) in August in Johannesburg, and that of the main economies, grouped in the G20, last week in New Delhi.

Initially expected in Havana, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will be represented by his Foreign Minister. For Cuba, which is hosting this great event when it faces its worst economic crisis in three decades, the presence of this group of leaders represents an opportunity to deploy its diplomatic capacity.

“Austere summit”

The country hosts the event “making a great effort amid the very difficult conditions in which the Cuban economy finds itself today,” said the head of diplomacy of the Caribbean country, describing the meeting as an “austere summit.”

The crisis on the communist island has deepened due to the slow economic recovery after the coronavirus pandemic, the reinforcement of Washington’s sanctions against the island and structural weaknesses in the country’s internal economy.

“It is difficult not to recognize that despite the difficulty of the moment, Cuba has been recognized as a valid interlocutor,” Arturo López-Levy, visiting professor at the Autonomous University of Madrid and expert in international relations, told AFP.

For a month now, workers have gone out to paint the famous underwater tunnels that link municipalities of Havana and restored the deteriorated pavement of the main avenues of this capital.

The streets are this week taken over by a strong road system that speeds up the transit of the fast official delegations. Luxurious hotels in Havana, almost always half empty due to the slow return of tourism to the island after the pandemic, have regained their shine with the delegations that occupy their rooms these days

AFP