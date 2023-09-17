Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 09/16/2023 – 19:05

The heads of state and government of the countries that make up the Group of 77 plus China released, this Saturday (16), a joint statement at the end of the summit held in Havana. The meeting was attended by the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. The document summarizes, in 47 topics, the group’s position mainly in terms of technological development. This year, under the presidency of Cuba, the G77 + China meeting discusses the topic Current Development Challenges: Role of Science, Technology and Innovation.

The group, created in 1964 with 77 member countries, has been expanded and currently consists of 134 developing nations from the Global South belonging to Asia, Africa and Latin America. The bloc’s union with China occurred in the 1990s.

The joint statement includes a criticism of the hegemony of monopolistic groups in the information technology and internet sector. “We reject technological monopolies and other unfair practices that hinder the technological development of developing countries. States that have a monopoly and dominance in the information and communication technology environment, including the Internet, must not use advances in information and communication technologies as tools to contain and suppress the legitimate economic and technological development of other States. We call on the international community to promote an open, fair, inclusive and non-discriminatory environment for scientific and technological development.”

In another section, the group calls on the international community and bodies within the United Nations (UN) system to “take urgent measures to promote unimpeded, timely and equitable access by developing countries to measures, products and technologies related to health, necessary to deal with the current and future prevention of pandemics”.

The group’s member countries still defend the role of technology in combating climate change, the effects of which have a disproportionate impact on developing countries.

“We recognize that all technological barriers, namely those reported by the IPCC [Painel Intergovernamental de Mudanças Climáticas], limit adaptation to climate change and the implementation of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) of developing countries. We reiterate, in this regard, the need for an effective response to the urgent threat of climate change, especially through increased provision of financing, technology transfer and capacity building based on the needs and priorities of developing countries, in accordance with the principles and objective of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and its Paris Agreement, including equity and common but differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, as well as based on the best available science.”

The text also includes mention opposing the imposition of laws and economic measures that impact other countries. “We reject the imposition of laws and regulations with extraterritorial impact and all other forms of coercive economic measures, including unilateral sanctions against developing countries, and reiterate the urgent need to eliminate them immediately. We emphasize that such actions not only undermine the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter and international law, but also seriously impede the advancement of science, technology and innovation and the full realization of economic and social development, particularly in developing countries.”

Earlier, in a speech, President Lula himself criticized the economic embargo promoted by the United States against Cuba since the 1960s.

Schedule

Still in the Cuban capital, Lula maintained a work schedule with the president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel. This is the first official trip by a Brazilian president to the Caribbean country in nine years. The last one was in 2014, when former president Dilma Rousseff was in the Cuban capital.

From Havana, the president will head to New York, in the United States, where he will give the first speech of the general debate of heads of state at the 78th UN General Assembly, next Tuesday (19).

It will be the eighth time that President Lula will open the general debate among heads of state. In the eight years he governed Brazil, in his first two terms, he only stopped appearing in 2010.

The head of the Brazilian government will also participate in the launch of a global initiative to promote decent work, together with the President of the United States, Joe Biden. Other bilateral, multilateral and ministerial meetings are also planned between participating countries and various international organizations on the sidelines of the assembly.

Lula will travel to the United States accompanied by ministers who are expected to participate in several thematic meetings in the areas of human rights, health and disarmament.