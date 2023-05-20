”It is important to continue the dialogue between Ukraine and Italy on the subject of bilateral relations”. This was underlined on Telegram by the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky who, having arrived in Hiroshima, had a meeting with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G7.

During the bilateral meeting, Zelensky said, ”we discussed Italy’s support in terms of defense and politics for Ukraine and the first results after the visit to Italy on May 13”. According to Zelensky now ”it is necessary to improve the capacity of the air defense, including the training of our pilots”.

Zelensky then said he had ”coordinated positions” with Meloni ”on the eve of participation in the G7 summit”.