”Japan. G7. Important meetings with partners and friends of Ukraine. Strengthened security and cooperation for our victory. Peace will become closer today”. Thus the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Twiiter after landing in Hiroshima to participate in the G7 summit.

The images of the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Meloni and Ukrainian President Zelensky. The meeting in Hiroshima, where the G7 summit is underway.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is in Hiroshima, having arrived on a French government plane. The leader of the Ukrainian resistance, as expected, to take part in the work of the summit in person.

According to Japanese sources, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni could anticipate the return from the G7. The summit will end on Sunday, but the Prime Minister could return to Italy earlier to follow the evolution of the flood that hit Emilia Romagna, with a death toll of 14. Meloni managed to meet the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, who landed in Hiroshima.

Among the numerous face-to-face meetings on the occasion of the G20 summit in Hiroshima, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also met the President of South Korea Yoon Suk-Yeol and the Prime Minister of Vietnam Phạm Minh Chính.

Brief greeting from Biden and Macron Threesome between the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, the director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. At the center of the debate was the issue of immigration and Tunisia in particular, according to Italian sources. The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Hiroshima, was also joined by US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron for a brief greeting

After 45 minutes, the meeting between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and French President Emmanuel Macron, on the sidelines of the G7 work underway in Hiroshima, ended.

