TOKYO (Reuters) – Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven wealthy nations will stand up against “any coercion” or effort to change the status quo across the Taiwan Strait, a senior U.S. State Department official told reporters at a briefing. call on Monday.

The ministers, who are meeting in the Japanese resort town of Karuizawa for three days of talks, discussed China and North Korea at length during their meetings, the official said.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk)