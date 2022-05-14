G7: “No to borders imposed by the Russians. China does not undermine sanctions”

“The G7 will never recognize the borders that there Russia attempts to change by force “. This is stated in the final communiqué of the meeting in Weissenhaus, Germany, of foreign ministers, who want to introduce further sanctions that target the sectors on which Moscow is” dependent “. G7in addition, it urges China not to “fail” the sanctions against the Russia.

Born: spokesman Erdogan, no closed doors, let’s think about security

Ukraine: Turkey offers ship to evacuate injured Azovstal

Turkey has offered to evacuate wounded Ukrainian fighters trapped in the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol by sea. This was reported by a spokesman for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, quoted by Reuters







Turkey has not closed the door to the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO, but wants negotiations with the Nordic countries and a crackdown on what it sees as terrorist activities hosted above all in Stockholm. This was stated by the spokesman for President Erdogan, Ibrahim Kalin, in an interview with Reuters. “We have not closed the doors – he said – but we are raising the problem of national security in Turkey”. According to Kalin, the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), outlawed in Turkey and included in the list of terrorist organizations by the US and the EU, raises funds and recruits in Europe where its presence is “strong, open and recognized” in Sweden in particular . “What must be done is clear: they must stop allowing activities, organizations, individuals and other types of PKK presence to exist in those countries”, explained Kalin. “Membership of NATO is always a process. We will see how things go. But this is the first point that we want to bring to the attention of all the Swedish allies and authorities”, he added. “Of course we want to have a discussion, a negotiation with our Swedish counterparts”.

Putin to Finland: Ukraine is not interested in dialogue

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Finnish President Sauli Niinistö that “negotiations with Ukraine are effectively suspended, Kiev is not interested in a serious and constructive dialogue”. This was explained by the press office of the Kremlin. “At the initiative of the Finnish side, the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with the President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinistö. A frank exchange of views was held in relation to the announced intention of the Finnish leadership to apply for membership of NATO “.

Born: Finland, to guarantee our security while awaiting accession

“It is very important for us that during the gray zone period (between the application for membership and acceptance) not covered by Article 5, that the security of Finland is supported, for example with the States of the European Union we have Article 42.7 was lifted (mutual defense, ed.) and several states affirmed that we are covered by this article even before joining NATO. And these are important announcements for us “. This was stated by the Finnish foreign minister, Pekka Haavisto, upon his arrival at the informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers underway in Berlin.

Born: Finland, talks with Turkey to find a solution

“Yesterday I spoke with my Turkish colleague, Mevlut Cavusoglu, to relieve tensions and we will meet today and I am sure we will find a solution”. This was stated by the Finnish foreign minister, Pekka Haavisto, upon his arrival at the informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers underway in Berlin. “All thirty NATO countries have the ability to block the accession process and it is important to maintain good contacts with each of them”, he added.

Born: Finland, Putin informed today about willingness to join “

Today our President Niinisto called President Putin to inform us that we are moving towards NATO membership, our Parliament will discuss it on Monday and it is expected that there will be a large majority in support of membership and we will present the ‘accession next week “, said the Finnish foreign minister, Pekka Haavisto, on his arrival at the informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Berlin.

Ukrainian war, Finland in NATO. And Russia cuts its electricity

Finland is ready to join NATO. Helsinki accelerates for an “without delay” entry. The decision was made on Sunday, but Stoltenberg assured him: “Membership will be quick”. And after Finland, Sweden is also ready to submit an application for admission next Monday. Meanwhile, Russia threatens to block gas supplies from today. Brussels’ response is an emergency plan based on “rationing, solidarity and price caps in the event of a stop from Moscow”. In the draft of the RePowerEu there is also the extension of the taxation on extra profits. Gazprom blocks exports through Poland. Stop the Yamal-Europe flow. Gas prices soar. European stock exchanges in decline.

In Italy, on his return from Washington where he met Biden, Prime Minister Draghi told the Council of Ministers: “The war has taken on a new shape and we must ask ourselves how to build the future”. But peace – he underlines – is what the Ukrainians will want “

Ukraine: long war nightmare, the Pentagon calls Moscow

The new phase of the war in Ukraine is already open and yesterday marked a clear turning point on the field and on the diplomatic chessboard. Once the objective of a lightning expedition has disappeared since the hours following the offensive of last February 24, the first phase of the conflict is also starting to end, which has proved to be more bloody than expected for the Russian invaders. The repositioning in the eastern territory of the country is underway: the occupiers retreat from Kharkiv while the Ukrainian forces repel the advance on the Seversky Donets river east of Severodonetsk, in the Lugansk area. The missile dripping of the Russians and the siege of the diehards in the Azovstal steel plant continued without substantial tactical effects.

Yesterday, in a situation of stagnation if not stalemate, the phone call between the Pentagon and the Russian defense arrives. It hadn’t happened since February 18, six days before the invasion: a high-level canal between Washington and Moscow reopens that appeared to be fossilized. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called his Russian counterpart, Serghei Shoigu, asking for an immediate ceasefire. Not only that: the Pentagon spokesman underlined the importance of keeping the lines of communication open even if the contact is not considered decisive nor can it lead to an immediate change in Russian positions.

Pentagon appeals to Congress, “Ukraine’s aid is okay”

The Pentagon appeals to the US Congress to approve the new aid package in Kiev for a value of 40 billion dollars by May 19: “From May 19 – spokesman John Kirby explained – we will begin to no longer be able to send aid. “if the package is not approved, then it must be launched by that date in order to” not have interruptions in the supply “of aid.

The measure has already received the approval of the House of Representatives. There remains that of the Senate, where Republican Senator Rand Paul has blocked him for now saying that he wants to better understand how this money will be spent.

Read also:

Conte threatens the government crisis: “They treat us as molesters”

Governors Poll: Musumeci disappoints, the top 20. Ranking

Putin at risk of a coup: because the strong men of Moscow want to kill him

Confindustria, the crisis freezes production: gas up by 698% compared to pre Covid

The business surveys on the Regions cause discussion, even Maurizio Crozza

Top Communicator of the Year: the director of Business, Angelo Perrino, awarded

Sale Milan / Eliott prefers Red Bird: interview with Scotti di Affari.VIDEO

BPER Banca, the first exhibition on the Group’s Historical Archives is underway

Utilities, the workshop on the twenty-second edition of the Agici-Acc