In a statement following a meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors, the G7 said it would continue to work collaboratively with regulatory authorities to monitor developments in the financial sector. The text also highlights that countries will be ready to take appropriate measures to maintain financial stability and the resilience of the global financial system.

“We reaffirm that our financial system is resilient, supported by the financial regulatory reforms implemented after the 2008 crisis, including considerable increases in bank capital and liquidity levels, an international framework to effectively deal with institutional failures and regulatory strengthening” , says the released document.

The G7 also reinforced its commitment to a macroeconomic policy mix for growth that supports medium-term fiscal and price sustainability. To this end, it argues that fiscal policy should continue to provide, as appropriate, temporary support for vulnerable groups impacted by the rising cost of living. “Fiscal action should ensure sustainability in the medium term and be consistent with the monetary policy orientation in the midst of inflationary pressures”, points out the statement.

In this sense, the leaders point out that inflation remains high and central banks remain “strongly committed to achieving price stability”. In this way, they seek to ensure that inflationary expectations remain well anchored, while clearly communicating policy positions to help limit negative impacts in other countries.

The G7 reaffirmed the May 2017 exchange rate commitments and emphasized the importance of promoting supply-side reforms, especially those that increase supply and productivity.

Ukraine

On the confrontation between Russia and Ukraine, the G7 reinforced its support for Kiev against Russian “illegal and unjustifiable aggression”. The group points out that the budget for economic support to Ukraine for 2023 and early 2024 was increased to US$ 44 billion, which allowed the approval of an International Monetary Fund (IMF) program for Ukraine in the amount of US$ 15, 6 billion.

“We remain committed to combating any attempts to evade and undermine our sanction measures,” they say. Strategies include strengthening the monitoring of economic transactions between Russia and other countries, taking further measures in relation to the Russian sector and closely monitoring the effectiveness of price caps on Russian oil and its derivatives.

Russia’s sovereign assets under the jurisdiction of the G7 countries will remain blocked, according to the statement made by the authorities on February 24.