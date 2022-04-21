G7 countries promised to maintain and increase pressure on Russia because of the situation in Ukraine

The countries of the “Big Seven” (G7) have promised to maintain and increase pressure on Russia in connection with the situation in Ukraine. This is stated in a joint statement of the heads of financial departments and central banks, writes TASS.

“We will maintain and strengthen our coordinated pressure for as long as necessary, and continue to call on other countries to support our efforts,” the document says. It is also indicated that representatives of the countries, together with partners, will continue to take steps aimed at “raising the price for Russia.”

The statement also says that the G7 countries will continue to work closely to enforce the sanctions imposed on the Russian Federation and prevent any attempts to circumvent these sanctions.

On April 19, the European Union and the United States promised to strengthen sanctions against Russia. Western countries have imposed restrictions in response to a special operation that Russia is conducting in Ukraine.