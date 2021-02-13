The Office of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the meeting of the leaders of the G7 states on the new coronavirus will be held on February 19 via videoconference. TASS.

It is reported that the main topics of the meeting will be the fight against the pandemic and the fair distribution of vaccines in the world.

It is noted that Johnson intends to urge leaders to work together on a unified global approach to pandemics. ”

According to him, in this way it will be possible to end the “nationalist and divisive policies that have darkened the initial response to the coronavirus.”

Earlier, the World Health Organization reported that 410,876 new cases of coronavirus infection and 12,958 deaths were recorded in the world per day.

For all the time, 107,838,255 cases of COVID-19 were detected, 2,373,398 people died.