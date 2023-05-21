Brazil Agencyi

The tense diplomatic situation between China and Taiwan should be the focus of negotiations with Brazil during the G7 Summit, in Hiroshima, Japan. Professor of International Relations Williams Gonçalves, from the State University of Rio de Janeiro (UERJ), points out that among the representatives of the G7, the United States exerts strong dominance in relation to the subject. Although Brazil is not part of the group of the seven largest economies in the world, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva participates in the meeting as a guest.

China seeks to conquer the territory of Taiwan, which defends its own independence. The climate of apprehension worsened after the visit of US congresswoman Nancy Pelosi to the island, which was interpreted as a provocation by China, which increased the military siege of Taiwan.

“The United States is committed to strengthening ties with Asian countries that fear China’s expansion. We have the United States and its NATO allies [Organização do Tratado do Atlântico Norte] more Japan worried about Chinese expansion. And this expansion is objectified in the supposed attempt by China to take back Taiwan by force. That, in the understanding of Americans and Japanese, would be equivalent to the attack that Russia made to Ukraine”, explains Gonçalves.

“It is the intention of the United States to strengthen these ties and – this is where Brazil comes in – to attract countries from the global south to this alliance. The United States no longer has the influence it had on peripheral countries, and this meeting is an attempt not to regain control, but to seduce certain leaders to join this alliance. We have the convergence of the relevance of Brazil acquired by the Lula government and this very special situation of war in Europe and the supposed threat of Taiwan by China”, he adds.

The professor recognizes the fear surrounding the issue and the possibility of Taiwan’s reintegration into China as the main agendas of the G7. “In addition, there are the restrictions, the boycotts that are made to the Russian economy, due to the war it is waging with Ukraine, a NATO ally. The United States commands this entire network, which seeks to boycott the Russian economy, but, on the other hand, we know that the Russian economy is being sustained, to a large extent, by the support of China and India. China, as we know, will not attend the Hiroshima meeting, but India will. So it’s an opportunity for the United States to try to convince Indians to stop supporting Russia, which will be very difficult, regardless of the sympathy that the Indian government has for the United States”.

Despite believing that Brazil has little space to deal more directly with the strategies around Taiwan, Gonçalves thinks that the G7 summit meeting can serve President Lula as a window for trade negotiations.

“One of President Lula’s goals, on his international tour, is to attract investment to boost the Brazilian economy, which is so weak. And there is no doubt that a meeting like this is always a good opportunity to put Brazil and its economy in the spotlight”, ponders the professor.

Diplomacy

Lula fulfills agenda in Japan see you next monday (22), when he returns to Brazil. Although not part of the group, formed by the United States, Japan, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy and Canada, the Brazilian leader was invited to participate in the meetings.

Professor Williams Gonçalves points out that the call made to the Brazilian government stems from the improvement of Brazil’s image in the international community and, therefore, the rescue of previously broken ties.

According to Gonçalves, what determines the value of a country are three factors: its level of development in the economic, social, military and technological spheres, as seen by the great powers of the world and its intention, what it wants to be, what translates into the way it conducts its foreign policy.

Gonçalves explains that Brazil once had greater weight and that it lost relevance in certain areas, such as technology, although it maintains dialogue in other equally important ones, such as the environment. Brazil's leading role in Latin America was highlighted by the Japanese ambassador to Brazil, Hayashi Teiji.
























