British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has named the date and venue for the G7 summit, reports TASS…

As told in the office of the head of the British government, world leaders will gather from 11 to 13 June in the resort town of Carbis Bay on the Atlantic coast of the Cornwall peninsula.

This meeting will be the first face-to-face G7 summit in almost two years, and the leaders of the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France, Japan and the European Union are expected to arrive in the south of England this summer. In addition, the heads of Australia, India and South Korea will be invited as guests; they will represent about 60% of the population living in democratic countries.

The agenda includes a discussion of the problem of combating coronavirus infection, as well as climate change, the Prime Minister said.

It is worth recalling that Russia left the association back in 2014.