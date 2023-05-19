Home page politics

The G7 group meets in Japan. The main focus is on the Ukraine war – and new sanctions against Russia. All information in the news ticker.

Update from May 19, 11:15 a.m.: At the G7 summit in Japan, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen called for further expansion of military support for Ukraine. “We must now give Ukraine the tools it needs to successfully defend itself and regain full sovereignty and territorial integrity,” she said at the top meeting of the leading democratic industrialized nations on Friday.

It is important to give Ukraine the necessary military and financial support for as long as necessary. Peace negotiations that put the aggressor and the victim on an equal footing should be rejected.

G7 summit in Hiroshima: Ukraine confirms Zelenskyy’s visit

Update from May 19, 09:45: According to information from Kiev, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will personally attend the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan. “Very important things are decided there, so the physical presence of our president is absolutely essential to represent our interests,” Secretary of the National Security Council Oleksiy Danilov told Ukrainian television on Friday (May 19). This confirmed advance reports from various media.

G7 summit in Japan: EU tightens sanctions against Putin’s Russia

Update from May 19, 08:45: Charles Michel has confirmed plans for sanctions against Russia’s diamond economy. “We will restrict trade in Russian diamonds,” said the EU Council President in a press conference on the sidelines of the G7 summit. “Russian diamonds are not forever,” he said, referring to the Jame Bond film Diamonds Are Forever. According to information from G7 circles, the aim is to reduce income from the sale of rough diamonds through coordinated measures. In the EU, the trade in Russian diamonds has already fallen by around 80 percent as a result of voluntary commitments, it said.

Update from May 19, 7:40 a.m.: According to media reports, Volodymyr Zelenskyj wants to make a surprise trip to Japan for the G7 summit. Several US media, including the New York Times, citing unspecified official sources, reported that the President of Ukraine is expected in person at the deliberations of the seven leading democracies in Hiroshima this weekend. At first it was said that Selenskyj would be connected via video.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, here via video link at the Council of Europe summit on May 16. Surprisingly, he is now traveling personally to Japan for the G7 summit. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

G7 summit in Hiroshima commemorates victims of atomic bombing

Update from May 19, 7:10 a.m.: The G7 heads of state and government commemorated the victims of the US atomic bombing of the city in 1945 at the Hiroshima Memorial. Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his colleagues from the group of leading democratic business powers laid wreaths at a concrete arch in the city’s Peace Park, which were presented to them by Japanese schoolchildren. Before the wreath-laying ceremony, the G7 leaders visited the Peace Museum. In view of the increasing nuclear threat worldwide, they saw evidence of the horror of these weapons.

Update from May 19, 06:15: The G7 countries want to further restrict Russia’s commodity trade, which is worth billions. The US and UK announced new sanctions. London wants to impose an import ban on Russian diamonds as well as copper, aluminum and nickel from Russia. Among other things, the US plans to cut off about 70 companies and organizations from Russia and other countries from US exports, a government official said in Hiroshima. The United States wants to impose other penalties on more than 300 people, companies and organizations, ships and planes. Great Britain also wants to punish 86 people and companies.

G7 summit in Japan: sanctions against Russia – USA announce new package

First report from May 19: Hiroshima – The heads of state and government of the G7 countries meet in Japan. Shortly before the official start of the meeting, the first major announcement was made: the USA held out the prospect of a new package of sanctions against Russia. Among other things, it is planned to cut off about 70 companies from Russia and other countries from US exports. A high-ranking US government official said this shortly before the official start of the G7 summit.

Russia’s war against Ukraine is among the main themes of the meeting of the seven leading democracies, which officially begins on Friday. Chancellor Olaf Scholz is there for Germany. In response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the West had already imposed unprecedented punitive measures against Russia in recent months, including far-reaching trade restrictions. In Hiroshima, the G7 states want to discuss, among other things, how they can improve the enforcement of existing sanctions and prevent them from being circumvented.

G7 countries Germany, France, Great Britain, Italy, Japan, Canada, USA (represented in Japan by heads of state and government). Until 2014, the group was called G8 – but Russia was excluded due to the onset of the Ukraine conflict, including the annexation of Crimea.

The US official said all G7 countries are preparing new sanctions and export controls at the same time. He did not want to comment on the partners’ plans in detail. “But the United States will launch an extensive package of measures of its own.” The aim is to increase economic pressure on Russia and make it even more difficult to maintain its war machine. The plan is to further complicate access to goods that are important on the battlefield. (with agency material)