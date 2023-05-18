Ukraine, barrage of missiles on Kiev, while the G7 discusses a peace plan

While a air raid alarm in the night it shook a large part of the regions of theUkrainethe leaders of the G7 they will discuss in Japan of a peace summit during the summit which will be held from tomorrow 19 May to 21 May. The presence of the Ukrainian president has been confirmed Volodymyr Zelensky and the Italian premier Giorgia Meloni (as anticipated by Affaritaliani). The visit of the special representative of the Chinese government is also expected in Kiev Li Hui, despite the warning: “We will not cede territories to the Russians.” In addition, a new one arrives in these hours peace proposal from South Africain this regard, the Kremlin has announced that a delegation of African countries will visit Moscow.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida asked the G7 leaders, who are meeting this weekend in the city of Hiroshima, “unity in supporting Kiev”. “I think it is important to launch this signal during the G7 summit”, added the Japanese premier, who reiterated that the summit is a “significant event” in which world leaders “will meet to discuss peace and stabilityas well as of large-scale international crises, such as energy and food ones”. He also underlined that, “as the international community faces a turning point, I think there is no better place than Hiroshima to hold the meeting”.

