Foreign ministers of the world’s 7 most industrialized countries say they will support Kiev’s decision on Crimea

The G7, a group of the world’s 7 most industrialized countries, said on Saturday (May 14, 2022) that it will never recognize the borders that Russia would plan to forcefully impose with the war in Ukraine and promised to expand sanctions against Moscow targeting vital sectors of the country. Russian economy.

“We will never recognize the borders that Russia is trying to change through military aggression and we will maintain our commitment to supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”said the G7 foreign ministers in a statement released after the end of the 3-day meeting in northern Germany.

In addition to Germany, Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom are part of the G7. The meeting was also attended by the head of diplomacy of the European Union (EU), Josep Borrell, and the foreign ministers of Ukraine and Moldova.

In the joint statement, the ministers promised to expand sanctions against Moscow to include sectors on which the country is dependent, as well as continuing to provide weapons to ukraine. “We reaffirm our determination to further increase economic and political pressure on Russia”highlights the text.

The heads of diplomacy of the G7 countries pledged to “accelerate efforts” for “end the dependence on Russian energy”. The group also urged China not to “undermine” these measures and asks the Asian country not to support Russia in the attack on Ukraine. In the statement, they reiterated the appeal to Belarus to “stop facilitating Russia’s intervention and respect its international commitments”.

The ministers also reiterated the demand that Russia “put an end to the war that started without provocation (by Ukraine) and the tragic suffering and loss of human life it continues to cause”. In the statement, they condemned “Irresponsible threats to use chemical, biological or nuclear weapons” made by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

annexation of Crimea

When asked whether the group wants Russia to return Crimea, annexed in 2014, to Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that decision rests with Kiev. “It is their territory and we will support every measure and every step they take to ensure that the Ukrainian people can live like everyone else in Europe: in peace, but also in security and freedom in their own country.”highlighted.

Baerbock considered that the response of the international community at this point “will be decisive for the future”. The German minister also announced that the G7 will establish a mechanism to debunk Russian propaganda that tries to blame the West for problems with food supply in the world due to the sanctions imposed against the country.

The minister said that the group is working to find solutions for the disposal of commodities that are stored in Ukraine before the next harvest. The country is one of the great wheat producers of the world. About 25 million tons of grain are currently blocked in Ukrainian ports, causing restrictions to millions of people around the world, especially in Africa and the Middle East.

The G7 foreign ministers attended a 3-day meeting in the northern German resort town of Weissenhaus, which currently holds the group’s rotating annual presidency. At the center of the meeting’s agenda were problems linked to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, such as food and energy security.

Launched on February 24, the Russian offensive has already left more than 3,000 civilians dead, according to the UN, which warns that the real number is likely to be much higher. The war has already forced more than 13 million Ukrainians to leave their homes. Of these, more than 6 million sought refuge abroad. The Russian invasion was condemned by the international community, which responded by sending weapons to Ukraine and economic and political sanctions against Moscow.



