Communiqué promises new sanctions against Moscow for the war and calls on “third parties” to stop assistance to the country

The G7 released a statement this Tuesday (April 18, 2023) warning that countries that provide assistance to Russia in Ukraine “will face severe costs”. In the text, the heads of diplomacy of the countries that make up the G7 make an appeal to countries “the 3rd” to discontinue assistance to the country. Here’s the full (307 KB, in English).

“We remain committed to intensifying sanctions against Russia, coordinating and fully enforcing them, including through the Enforcement Coordination Mechanism, and countering attempts by Russia and third parties to evade and undermine our sanctions measures. We reiterate our call to third parties to cease Russian war assistance or face severe costs.”says an excerpt from the final communiqué.

The group is formed by Germany, Canada, United States, France, Italy, Japan, United Kingdom and European Union.

The statement was released after a 2-day meeting (April 17-18) in the city of Karuizawa, in Japan.

The document cites China as a “concern” and says that the G7 makes a “call on China to act as a responsible member of the international community”.

Brazil & Russia

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) has been moving closer to Russia in recent days. On Monday (April 17), Chancellor Mauro Vieira received, at Itamaraty, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Sergey Lavrov.

In his speech, Vieira said he reiterated “the Brazilian position on the application of unilateral sanctions” which, according to him, “has negative impacts on everyone, especially in developing countries that have not recovered from the pandemic”.

The Russian minister declared that Brazil and Russia have “aligned visions [ou paralelas] about events” in the world.

Lavrov delivered the speech in Russian. Itamaraty offered simultaneous translation into Portuguese. Russian-speaking diplomats understood that there were inaccuracies, especially in the foreign minister’s main sentence, when he said that Brazil and Russia have “aligned visions [ou paralelas]”.

The official translator rendered it from Russian into Portuguese imprecisely and used the expression “unique visions”. The Russian Embassy used an English expression that translates to “similar visions”.

Before the meeting of the Brazilian and Russian ministers, the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said during his trip to China that “The US needs to stop encouraging war”. He also blamed Ukraine for the conflict on its territory.

The United States and the European Union reacted to Lula’s statements on Monday (April 17).

“Brazil’s most recent comments that Ukraine should consider formally ceding Crimea as a peace concession are simply misguided. […] Brazil repeats Russian and Chinese propaganda like a parrot without, in any way, considering the facts”said John Kirby, Strategic Communications Coordinator for Joe Biden’s National Security Council.

The bloc’s Foreign Affairs spokesman, Peter Stano, said “no be true that the United States and the European Union are helping to prolong the conflict.”. “We offer Russia countless possibilities for a negotiated settlement on civilized terms”he stated.

The Brazilian Chancellor refuted the White House statement. He said he doesn’t agreeno way” with Kirby’s statement. “I don’t know how and why he came to that conclusion. In fact, I don’t even know who said that. Who was? I don’t know the reasons why I saidhe declared.