Foreign ministers of G7 member countries during a meeting in Tokyo, Japan | Photo: EFE/EPA/TOMOHIRO OHSUMI

The foreign ministers of the countries that make up the G7, a group that brings together the seven largest industrialized economies in the world (Germany, Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom), declared this Wednesday (8) that they continue firm in their support for Ukraine and in the application of “tough” sanctions against Russia, because of its invasion of the neighboring country’s territory.

The statement was made during the meeting of foreign ministers in Tokyo, capital of Japan, which was also attended by the European Union diplomacy representative, Josep Borrell, (in person) and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, via video conference. .

The ministers condemned Russia’s “irresponsible nuclear rhetoric” and its announced deployment of nuclear weapons in Belarus, and warned of the “consequences” of any use of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons in the eastern European conflict.

They also criticized Moscow’s “militarization of food” which “has worsened “economic vulnerabilities, exacerbated already serious humanitarian crises, and increased the global food crisis and malnutrition around the world.”

The ministers said Russia’s sovereign assets will remain frozen until the country “pays for the damage caused to Ukraine,” and that they are increasing their efforts to help Ukrainians prepare for winter by providing energy assistance. They also pledged to accelerate efforts for the “recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine” and to work to find a “peace formula” with their international partners.

The ministers also called on “third parties” to immediately cease providing material support to Russia and demanded that Moscow withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territories. They reaffirmed their goal of limiting Russia’s energy revenues and future extractive capabilities. (With EFE Agency)