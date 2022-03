You Ministers of Economy of the countries that make up the G7 agreed this Monday (28) to classify as “unacceptable” the demand of the Russian President Vladimir Putin, that gas and other energy sources exported by Russia be paid for in rubles.

“All ministers agreed that demanding payment in rubles constitutes a breach of existing contracts. A payment in rubles is unacceptable, and we ask companies to refuse Putin’s request,” said the minister. German Economy Minister Robert Habeck, after a videoconference meeting with the other portfolio holders. This year, Germany holds the rotating presidency of the group of countries that brings together the seven main economies of the planet.

Habeck said after the meeting that Putin’s demand could be seen as a symptom that sanctions imposed on Russia’s central bank, which prevent foreign exchange trading with other countries, were getting Moscow into trouble. “It’s proof that he’s up against the wall,” said the minister.

Germany was one of the countries that most resisted including the energy sector in sanctions against Russia for the war in Ukraine. In all, 55% of the gas consumed is imported from the former Soviet republic. Because of this, Habeck admitted on Monday that there is a need to look for alternatives.

“We have to break the dependence on Russian gas, oil and carbon. Russia is no longer a reliable supplier and, in addition, it is creating geopolitical turmoil,” said the German minister.

Asked whether Germany was prepared for an eventual disruption to Russian gas supplies, Habeck said there were plans “for any scenario, not just now, but also since the end of last year.”