The leaders of the G7 countries welcomed the extension and expansion of the “grain deal” between Ukraine, Russia and the UN, noting the “extreme importance” of the implementation of the agreement. This is stated in the adopted G7 communiquépublished May 19.

“We will continue to provide rapid assistance to help affected countries and peoples, including through the World Food Security Alliance,” the G7 countries assured.

The statement noted that the G7 will continue to support the export of Ukrainian agricultural products.

“In this context, we support the extension and expansion of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and call on Russia to stop threatening global food supplies and allow the initiative to be implemented to the maximum of its capabilities,” the document says.

On the eve of the head of the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation Dmitry Patrushev noted that the problems that Russia faced in the framework of the grain deal have not yet been resolved. According to him, there remain difficulties with mutual settlements, with freight and insurance of ships.

Earlier, on May 18, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that the grain deal had been extended until July 17, inclusive, without any changes.

On May 17, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the extension of the grain deal for 60 days. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, confirmed the extension of the agreement.

The document was signed in July 2022.

The deal actually consists of two documents. The first is an agreement between Russia, Turkey, the UN and Ukraine. According to the document, safe sea corridors have been created for the export of Ukrainian grain from three ports – Odessa, Chernomorsk and Yuzhny. This agreement has already been extended twice, once for 120 days, the second for 60.

The second part – the Memorandum on Assistance in the Promotion of Russian Agricultural Products and Fertilizers to World Markets – was signed between the Russian Federation and the UN. The World Organization has committed itself to get involved in the work to remove restrictions that prevent Russia from exporting its products and fertilizers. The agreement is valid for three years.

In March, Moscow agreed to extend the work of the Black Sea initiative for 60 days, noting the importance of meeting the basic requirements for the implementation of the Russian part of the memorandum.