Countries in the group must announce the measure this Monday (October 30, 2023); The objective is to reduce risks and misuse of technology

The G7 countries, a group made up of the 7 most developed economies in the world, are expected to announce an agreement this Monday (October 20, 2023) to create a code of conduct for companies that develop AI (artificial intelligence) systems. The information is from the news agency Reuterswho had access to the document.

The code of conduct will be voluntary. It should set a benchmark for how the world’s leading countries deal with AI, in the face of growing privacy concerns and security risks. The G7 is made up of Germany, Canada, the United States, France, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom, in addition to the European Union.

According to the Reutersthe code will establish that companies:

adopt appropriate measures to identify, assess and reduce risks throughout the life cycle of artificial intelligence;

resolve incidents and patterns of misuse after AI products have been brought to market;

publish public reports on the abilities, limitations and correct way to use AI systems, in addition to investing in security controls.

The document that will be presented has 11 topics.