Helicopter transports hostages released on Tuesday for medical evaluation and treatment at a hospital in Ramat Gan, Israel | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

The foreign ministers of the G7 countries, a group with the most developed economies in the world (United States, Canada, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy and Japan, with the European Union also represented) said in a joint statement this Tuesday (28) who support the extension of the truce in the Gaza Strip.

“Every effort must be made to ensure humanitarian support for civilians, including food, water, fuel and medical supplies. We support the extension of this pause and future pauses, as necessary, to allow for increased assistance and to facilitate the release of all hostages,” said the statement, which emphasized “Israel’s right to self-defense” but called for “protection of civil rights and respect for international law”.

Israel and the terrorist group Hamas have been in a truce since Friday (24), for the release of Israeli hostages and other nationalities held in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners imprisoned in Israel and the entry of humanitarian aid into the enclave.

In five days of truce, 81 hostages (60 Israelis and 21 from other countries) and 180 Palestinian prisoners were released.

The initial agreement was that the truce would last only four days, but it was extended until this Wednesday (29). Negotiations are underway to extend it again.

In the statement, the G7 ministers demanded that Hamas release all hostages “immediately and unconditionally” – around 160 remain in the hands of the terrorists.