Chancellors say truce is “crucial to bring back all hostages” and “address the full extent of the humanitarian crisis”

The foreign ministers of the G7 countries and the High Representative of the EU (European Union) said they support the continuation of the stop fire between Israel and Hamas. The truce enters into force this Wednesday (29.Nov.2023) 6th and last day.

“This agreement is a crucial step towards bringing back all remaining hostages and addressing the full extent of the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.”, reads a joint statement (complete, in English – PDF – 221 kB). “We call on all parties to build on the provisions of the agreement and ensure that greater humanitarian aid continues to reach civilians in Gaza in a sustained manner”, he adds.

The number of hostages released by Hamas since the beginning of the truce, on Friday (Nov 24), is 81, according to Reuters. Israel has already released around 180 Palestinian prisoners.

“We welcome the release of some of the hostages captured on October 7 by Hamas and other terrorist organizations, and the recent pause in hostilities that has allowed an increase in humanitarian assistance to reach Palestinian civilians in Gaza”, says the statement signed by the ministers of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States and the EU.

“We call for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. We call for an easy departure for all foreign citizens. We emphasize Israel’s right to defend itself and its people in accordance with international law“, to be continued.

“Every effort must be made to ensure humanitarian support for civilians, including food, water, fuel and medical supplies. We support extending this pause and future pauses as necessary to allow for increased assistance and to facilitate the release of all hostages”, he adds.