In the framework of the virtual meeting of the G7, which brings together the leaders of the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Italy and Japan, German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced the figure to strengthen the fight against the coronavirus, which has left 2.4 million fatalities and has paralyzed the world’s economies.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced this February 19, at the virtual meeting of G7 leaders, that Germany and other rich countries should give part of their own vaccine reserves to developing countries, in addition to money, to end the coronavirus.

“The pandemic will not be over until everyone in the world has been vaccinated,” said the German leader.

Merkel did not mention specific percentages of the vaccines that should be delivered to the poorest countries, but assured that her country will contribute 1.5 billion euros more to the global fight against the pandemic. Germany thus becomes the global “first donor” to multilateral efforts to tackle the coronavirus.

During the virtual summit, Angela Merkel also welcomed the “reinforced multilateralism” by the coming to power in the United States of Democrat Joe Biden.

“Multilateralism will once again have a better chance at the G7,” the German chancellor said, referring to the “first decisions” of the new US president, such as the return of the United States in the Paris Climate Agreement.

