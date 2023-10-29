Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/29/2023 – 19:56

Trade and economic officials from the G7 countries reinforced this Sunday, the 29th, their commitment to working together to ensure harmonious supply chains for essential products such as energy and food, despite global uncertainties.

The nations pledged to maintain “a free and fair trading system, based on the rule of law, and ensuring economic resilience and security,” the officials said in a joint statement.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa, who co-hosted the two-day event in the city of Osaka, pointed to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war as the latest threats to the stability of energy supplies and foods.

“We, nations that share important values, have a position of responsibility in the midst of growing uncertainties,” she said at the end of the meeting, highlighting democracy, inclusion and human rights.

The G7 includes the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom. The European Union, Australia, Chile, India, Indonesia and Kenya were invited to participate in the two-day meeting, as were economic organizations such as the World Trade Organization (WTO).