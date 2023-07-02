Meloni in Salento for the G7: the Borgo Egnazia farmhouse has been chosen

Sun, sea, good food. But also history, traditions and artisan know-how which has been handed down for centuries. Without forgetting the ability to innovate, between companies and startups who, from the province of Foggia to Salento, have always found a fertile home in which to find and nurture talent. Pugliaheel and spur of the boot, has returned to the center of attention in international politics a few hours ago. Giorgia Meloni chose it last May, during another summit in Hiroshima, as the venue for the next G7but has reached it, in these hours, for some inspections.

According to what Repubblica writes, Meloni would have chosen the Borgo Egnazia resort, a five-star farmhouse in Savelletri, 26 kilometers from Ostuni. “This is not the classic, ancient Apulian farmhouse, perhaps renovated while keeping the dry stone walls, red earth and centuries-old olive trees intact, sometimes even the original trulli. Rather, it is a luxurious structure rebuilt from top to bottom, with almost Hollywood accents. And it is no coincidence that it is a destination for celebrities: last June the resort was opened to Barbara Berlusconi, in the past hosted Madonna and Indian weddings with elephants in tow, but also Chiara Ferragni and footballers”.

Repubblica continues: “From Booking we learn that a stay for two in the first six nights of August costs up to 12,024 euros. And there are also more exclusive and reserved accommodations, listed at more than 5,000 euros a night. Meloni evaluates this and other solutions And it’s not even clear whether he’s really a guest of Borgo Egnazia or of another masseria – quieter, but still five-star – which the owners of the mega-resort have reserved for it in Valle d’Itria. In recent years, on the other hand, the Prime Minister has never missed an appointment with the Salento sea. It is there that she drew up the lists in the crazy electoral campaign of August 2022. It is there that she rested with her partner Andrea Giambruno and her daughter Ginevra. Summer dinners, guest of party colleagues”.

There is no date for the meeting between world leaders yet but it is likely that it will be placed in second half of June 2024. The first rumors seem to favor not one city in particular but a place of particular beauty (and safety) that can best tell the story of the riches of a region that has been a pearl of Italian tourism for years.

After all, expectations are very high. With the pandemic behind us and summer getting into full swing, 2023 could see record numbers for overseas arrivals, overnight stays and tourist visits. The forecasts of the Demoskopika institute, relaunched by the portal of the Region, speak of 16.3 million presences (+10% compared to 2022), with over 4 million arrivals (+10.6%). The airports of Bari and Brindisi have already recorded encouraging numbers in the first few months of the year, destined to grow further in recent months. The estimated and foreseen tourist expenditure amounts to 2,326 million euros (+23.1%).

The offer is rich, varied and heterogeneous. Come on vfairytale hill villages to kilometers of Mediterranean coast full of blue flags, environmental awards and structures of all types and for all budgets. Lecce, with its Baroque architecture and connections with the Salento beaches, responds to Bari, the port capital and center of an ever more lively university life. And then the Taranta, the dialects, the parties and festivals. The mythical meat bowls or orecchiette, one of the most popular pasta dishes also abroad. A common thread that unites music and products accompanying the tourist on a unique and inimitable journey.

But there are also Brindisi, Taranto, Monopoli and the wonders offered by Gargano and the Tremiti islands. And it would be very serious not to mention the trulli of Alberobello and the Valle d’Itria, Ostuni and its white buildings or Altamura, where the secrets of perfect bread-making are kept. To all this must be added those places which, from the first rumors, could host the international summit such as Otranto and Fasano (in particular Borgo Egnazia). But the list of places to visit in Puglia would be endless and, no matter how hard you try, always incomplete.

A paradise loved by VIPs

In the same way, the list of celebrities who choose Puglia every year for their holidays would be very long. Shots on Instagram and TikTok that talk about exclusive resorts and places, parties and moments of happy slowness. Puglia is a fixed stop, for example, for Chiara Ferragni and Fedez (also present a week ago), Gianni Morandi, Elisa and Giorgia. Even Ivanka Trumpdaughter of the former American president, fell in love with the Mediterranean panoramas offered by nature.

Claudio Santamaria and Francesca Barra, Marco Tardelli and Myrta Merlino. Puglia is also a point of reference for couples, between romance, sunsets and candlelit dinners with the sea in the background. Blanco, on the other hand, was one of the last singers who traveled to Puglia to pay homage to the statue of Dominic Modugno, one of the fathers of Italian music, making a sort of pilgrimage to what is considered another of the pearls of the region, Polignano a Mare. Like Vasco Rossi who he found in Castellaneta Marina (Taranto), one of the most suitable places to recharge the batteries.

Many top-level actors and directors who have spent words of love in Puglia. Gerard Depardieu, Francis Ford Coppola, Hugh Jackman, George Clooney. Just to name a few. All photographed on holiday in the city streets or on a comfortable sunbed, on the beach or by the pool. Then there are those who even choose to stay. Helen Mirren, for example, has chosen the Tiggiano countryside, where she has restored a sixteenth-century farmhouse where she lives, for long periods, with her husband. Meryl Streephowever, opted for Tricase, another jewel of the South. Finally, Ronn Moss dedicated himself to the vineyards, becoming a true entrepreneur.

In short, Puglia has been a top-level, coveted and desired destination for the Italian summer for years. And now that the leaders of the most powerful countries in the world will converge towards its shores in less than a year, it is reasonable to expect a further consecration for a land that has always been proudly a symbol of the wonders of Italy.

Subscribe to the newsletter

