The tragedy of Emilia Romagna arrives at the G7: Prime Minister Kishida opened the work of the summit by expressing condolences for the victims of the flood. Condolence and concern shared by all the leaders present at the summit: «The news and images of the serious floods in Northern Italy are heartbreaking. On behalf of Canadians, I send my deepest condolences to those who have lost loved ones. We are thinking of all those affected and stand ready to provide support if needed,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted. «I would like to thank the leaders of the G7 and the partners of various nations who in these hours are expressing words of solidarity with Italy and the populations affected by the flood. Your closeness is a tangible sign of our cohesion in difficult moments,” Giorgia Meloni tweeted.

The Ukrainian president Zelensky is present at the summit, who began his meetings face-to-face with Prime Minister Meloni. “It is important to continue the dialogue between Ukraine and Italy on bilateral relations,” wrote the president on Telegram. «The parties discussed Italy’s political and defense support for Ukraine and the first results of the visit to Italy on 13 May. We need to improve our air defense capabilities, including the training of our pilots.” Then the meeting with the Indian premier Modi: it is the first time since the beginning of the war, in which India has remained neutral despite the appeals of the Western allies to oppose and distance itself from Russia.

The Ukrainian president then met with the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, with whom he discussed “the progress of the implementation of the recommendations of the European Commission for the start of negotiations for the accession” of Ukraine to the European Union . “Special attention” was paid “to the question of restrictions on the export of Ukrainian agricultural products by some countries of the European Union and the inadmissibility of their extension after June 5”.

Zelensky will have bilateral talks with the Japanese prime minister. “Today peace will become closer,” the Ukrainian president immediately declared.

War is one of the topics at the center of the summit: «We call on China to put pressure on Russia to stop its military aggression and on Moscow to unconditionally withdraw its troops from Ukraine. We encourage China to advocate for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace based on territorial integrity and the principles and purposes of the United Nations Charter, including through its direct dialogue with Ukraine.” This is what can be read in a communiqué from the G7 leaders. Which then attacked Iran: «We reaffirm our clear determination that Iran will never have to develop a nuclear weapon», say the G7 members, signaling that they remain «deeply concerned by the unstoppable escalation of the Iranian nuclear programme, which has no credible civilian justification and which brings it perilously close to actual arms-related activities. For the member countries, “the diplomatic solution remains the best way to resolve the issue”, but they ask Tehran “to take rapid and concrete actions to fulfill its legal obligations and its political commitments, including 38 nuclear non-proliferation obligations and safeguarding”.

This morning it lasted about 45 minutes the meeting between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and French President Emmanuel Macron, on the sidelines of the G7 meeting in Japan. The face to face after the solidarity expressed by Macron to Italy hit by the flood with a tweet in Italian and French in which he assured that France is ready to give “any useful help”. The last two-way meeting took place about a month ago in Brussels, on the sidelines of the EU Council. The premier, given the continuation of the bad weather emergency, should anticipate the return to Italy.

Beijing: “Taiwan is our internal affair, do not interfere”

Before the final declaration of the G7 arrived, in which the countries say they are “seriously concerned” about the situation in the Taiwan Strait, China had already issued a statement in which it recalled that “the resolution of the Taiwan question is a Chinese competence”. The BBC reports it. Beijing also urged the G7 to “stop grossly interfering in the internal affairs of other countries” and to “interrupt the practice of forming small circles for confrontation en bloc”.

Economic resilience and security

The work at the summit continues: “At the national level, we will use existing tools, review their effectiveness and develop new ones if necessary to discourage and counter the use of coercive economic measures”. This is one of the passages of the joint declaration of the G7 leaders at the end of the working session on economic resilience and security.

“Strong condemnation of human rights violations”

“We express our deep concern at the retreat of women’s and girls’ rights”, write the G7 leaders in the communiqué, “particularly in times of crisis, and we strongly condemn all violations and abuses of human rights and freedoms fundamentals of women and girls and LGBT people around the world.

Climate: “Zero emissions by 2050”

The greats of the Earth also addressed the climate issue: «We, the leaders of the G7, are taking action and strengthening cooperation to tackle the climate crisis and accelerate the global transition to clean energy to achieve net zero emissions at the latest late by 2050. So reads the G7 document at the end of the session on clean energy. We reaffirm our firm commitment to the Paris Agreement. We recognize that public and private investment in the industries of the future both domestically and globally will be needed to achieve these goals and that further cooperation is needed to fill the clean energy transition investment gap, to reduce the cost of energy transition around the world.

Tomorrow Biden sees Zelensky at G7, then press conference

Joe Biden will have bilateral talks tomorrow with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at 2.15pm local time and then hold a press conference at the Hiroshima Hilton at 6.15pm local time. The White House made it known.

Meloni: not yet decided on F16 pilot training

“We don’t have F16s so we can hardly participate in the project: there is talk of a possible training of Ukrainian pilots, a decision that we have not yet taken and that we are evaluating with the allies”. This was stated by the premier, Giorgia Meloni, from the G7 meeting in Hiroshima.