G7 meeting | The live broadcast of the G7 meeting from Hiroshima, Japan is underway

The leaders of the G7 countries criticized the nuclear weapons policy of China, Russia, North Korea and Iran at their meeting on Friday.

China’s the growing stockpile of nuclear weapons is a concern from the point of view of “international and regional stability”, stated the leaders of the G7 countries at their meeting in Hiroshima, Japan, on Friday. This is reported by the news agency AFP.

The leaders warned that China is increasing its number of nuclear warheads without “transparency and meaningful dialogue”.

Stockholm the international peace research institute Sipri estimates that China has around 350 nuclear warheads. That’s small compared to the thousands of nuclear weapons in the United States and Russia, but China has been building up its stockpile rapidly. According to the Pentagon’s estimate, it may already have 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035.

China conducted its first nuclear tests in 1964, but its stockpile of nuclear weapons has generally been relatively modest over the decades.

President Xi Jinping during the period, however, the country has modernized and equipped its armed forces abundantly. According to AFP, it has produced more nuclear weapons to be able to counterattack if its nuclear deterrent fails.

At the G7 meeting a large number of new sanctions against Russia were also decided. In addition, the leaders drew attention to Russia’s widely criticized decision to place nuclear weapons on Belarusian soil.

Russia announced in February, that it suspends its participation in the New Start nuclear weapons treaty. It is an agreement between Russia and the United States to determine how many intercontinental strategic nuclear weapons each country can possess.

At the meeting, the G7 leaders also warned North Korea against continuing its “provocative actions”. In recent months, North Korea has conducted an increasing number of missile tests. Iran also received its share of criticism, which was urged to stop escalations related to its nuclear weapons program.

G7 countries the leaders began their meeting by visiting the Hiroshima Peace Museum. The US dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima in the closing stages of World War II in 1945, and it is estimated to have killed around 140,000 people.

At their meeting on Friday, the leaders said they were committed to the goal of a world without nuclear weapons. Of the G7 countries, the United States, Britain and France have nuclear weapons.