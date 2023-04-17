The heads of diplomacy G7 showed this Monday in Japan their unity against Chinarejecting any divergence of opinion regarding the Asian giant.

Gathered in the exclusive ski resort of Karuizawa, a hundred kilometers from Tokyo, the foreign ministers of the main industrialized countries devoted a good part of their discussions to the rise of China and reiterated their support for Ukraine against Russia.

The international community is now at a historic turning point

The Japanese presidency of the G7 (which includes Japan, the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Italy and the United Kingdom) had organized a Sunday night closed-door dinner on China and North Korea.

The ministers condemned the recent North Korean missile launches and reaffirmed “the firm determination of the G7 not to accept any attempt to change the status quo by forceaccording to a summary of that meeting.

Recalling the validity of the tensions with China over the Taiwanese issue, a US destroyer sailed on Sunday in the Taiwan Strait, where Beijing, which claims the island as part of its territory, had recently organized major military exercises.

“The international community is now at a historic turning point,” Japanese Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi insisted on Monday, adding that the G7 would “categorically reject any unilateral attempt to change the status quo by force.” in Ukraine or anywhere else.

Controversial statements by Emmanuel Macron

Recent comments by French President Emmanuel Macron They were also present at the meeting.

Returning from a visit to China, Macron said Europe should avoid “crises that are not [suyas]”, regarding the position of the United States in the conflict between China and Taiwan and defended the European “strategic autonomy”.

Publicly, US officials, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, They have refrained from commenting on those statements and Paris tried to calm the controversyreaffirming that the position of France had not changed.

France remains “deeply committed to respecting the status quo, as well as to the preservation of peace and stability between the two shores of the Taiwan Strait,” recalled French Minister Catherine Colonna.

Consensus

Blinken and Colonna met this Monday on the sidelines of the G7, showing, according to Blinken, their “convergence” of points of view.

“We are united, we are clearly sending the same signal to the rest of the world. that any situation requires respect for international law, a precondition for the rest,” Colonna told reporters.

“Many ministers have visited China recently,” said a senior US official who did not want to be named, evoking a “broad consensus in the room to remain engaged with China.” However, experts point to the difficulty of obtaining it.

“The Europeans have moved closer to the positions defended by the United States on China and Taiwan. But this has not led to a consensus“, says Jacques deLisle, of the Foreign Policy Research Institute.

For her part, the German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, asked European countries not to “limit themselves to defending the European peace order” or to “retreat into their shell”, but to act “with a broad vision of the world”.

The ministers also agreed to step up their efforts to “prevent and respond to sanctions evasion” against Russia, as well as “supply of arms to Russia by third parties“, which could be considered a new warning for China.

