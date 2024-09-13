Eight pages, 22 paragraphs and two attachments in which we commit ourselves to a Human-centric development of the use of artificial intelligence in the world of work, for resilient labor markets in ageing societies, for the development of workers’ skills with continuous training policies and systems and for the promotion of inclusive, safe and healthy labor markets. This is the content of the final declaration approved by the ministers at the G7 Labor and Employment, which ended today in Cagliari and which sees, in the second paragraph, the reaffirmation “in the strongest terms condemn Russia’s large-scale illegal, unjustifiable and unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine, which continues to influence food and energy security and prices globally, especially to the detriment of the most vulnerable in our societies.”

In addition to the condemnation of Russia, in the second paragraph the G7 Labour Ministers also reaffirm “the strongest condemnation of the brutal terrorist attacks conducted by Hamas and other terrorist groups against Israel on 7 October 2023. We are deeply concerned about the humanitarian situation in Gaza – they write – and, recalling UN Security Council Resolution 2735, we call for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages and a sustained increase in humanitarian assistance”.

Calderone’s words – At the end of the two days, the Minister of Labour Marina Calderone held the usual press conference, during which he expressed “satisfaction of the Italian presidency, but also of all the countries that participated, for the outcome of our work, for the signing of a declaration that holds together and enhances themes that are absolutely central to the development of our economies”. The two days of G7 sessions, he then said, took place in an “absolutely proactive, collaborative climate, of open, frank, sincere exchanges but also very effective and aimed at the implementation of individual measures”.

AI Action Plan – To promote a safe, secure and reliable development and use of human-centred artificial intelligence in the world of work, it will be necessary, as is contained in the Action Plan on AI included in the declaration, to “address skills mismatches, working closely with businesses to identify gaps and needs in the labour market and offer more targeted trainingincluding by using public and private employment services and promoting quality apprenticeship and mid-career reskilling programmes, with particular attention to SMEs”.

Furthermore, the seven ministers who signed the document write, it will be necessary to “use skills assessment and forecasting systems to identify future skills needs in the labor market, including through AI-based technologies” as well as it will be necessary to “facilitate access to inclusive and adequate requalification and updating programs, including AI micro-certificates specific to job seekers and for workers’ transitions within and between companies, adapted to the development of the skills needed to design, adopt, monitor and use a reliable and human-centered AI in the world of workincluding through promoting public-private partnerships and encouraging AI companies to provide training services alongside AI deployment.”

Furthermore, the action plan states, “AI-based technologies should be exploited to improve education and lifelong learning opportunitiesbetter plan and deliver training, tailor training content to individual needs and increase participation and inclusiveness of training; leverage social dialogue and public-private partnerships to encourage training, reskilling and reintegration of workers where needed” and finally “promote awareness among workers and companies, including SMEs, of the impact of AI on organisations and support companies’ efforts in upskilling managers and employees, including by considering guidelines on the skills needed to enable the adoption of AI in the workplace”.

The aging population – Another crucial issue is that of population ageing, common to all G7 countries. “The share of older people will increase rapidly in the coming decades. Population ageing – the ministers wrote in the statement – is rapidly becoming one of the drivers of labour shortages in key economic sectors in many G7 countries and poses several challenges, such as the sustainability of social protection, including social security systems, intergenerational equity, a greater number of people in need of care and increased pressure on the care sector”.

“To address these challenges – the document continues – we will continue to support active and healthy ageing, including by promoting quality employment opportunities and lifelong learning at all ages, better attracting and retaining older workers, promoting greater flexibility in career paths and addressing age discrimination in the workplace, including through social dialogue at all levels”.

“We will also work – the seven ministers continue – to overcome structural barriers to labour market participation and activate the untapped potential of the inactive and underemployed, including older workers, people with disabilities, those with long-term health conditions, young people and women”.