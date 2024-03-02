G7, Italy-Canada. Meloni to Trudeau: “New era for our relations”

Italy and Canada confirm their “shared commitment to addressing pressing global challenges and advancing our common objectives”. It can be read in the joint statement at the end of the bilateral meeting between the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, and the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, in Toronto.

Italy and Canada are committed to working “closely to advance the priorities of the G7, including supporting the rules-based international order, founded on the United Nations Charter; protecting international peace and security; and promoting human rights and fundamental freedoms. We will also work to advance common priorities on economic and supply chain resilience; governance of artificial intelligence and digital technology; environment, climate action and clean energy; and health and food security. We also hope that continue discussions within the G7 on how to address irregular migration.”

Italy and Canada work “together to advance the sustainable development goals, including through development financing. We are both committed to supporting inclusive growth and sustainable economic development in collaboration with our African partners. The Canada welcomes the attention placed by Italy on Africa during its Presidency of the G7 and the objectives and priorities of the Mattei Plan announced at the recent Italy-Africa Summit”.