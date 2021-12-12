LIVERPOOL, England (Reuters) – The Group of Seven Richest Democracies in the world said it was concerned about China’s “coercive economic policies” in a final statement published on Sunday.

“On China, we discussed a number of issues and challenges, such as the situations in Hong Kong and Xinjiang, in the East and South China seas and the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” said the minister British Foreign Minister Liz Truss, who chaired Liverpool G7 chancellors meeting.

“We also express our concern about coercive economic policies.”

