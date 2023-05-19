It began, in Hiroshima, the first working session of the G7 summit dedicated to the global economy. The President of the Council Giorgia Meloni sits at the round table between European Council President Charles Michel and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, with whom the Italian premier had a bilateral meeting before the session. The presence of the Ukrainian president Volodymir Zelensky meanwhile it becomes official: the confirmation came from the Ukrainian state television.

In the meantime, a meeting was held on the sidelines of the summit EU coordination meeting, we learn from Italian sources. In addition to Meloni, the President of the French Republic, Emmanuel Macron, the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the President of the European Council Michel and the President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen were present. Among the topics at the center of the EU coordination meeting, the European coordination on Ukraine, industrial issues, defense of the common interests of the EU and energy transition, the same sources report.

THE INTERVENTION BY GIORGIA MELONI – “There has been a superficial reading of the risks of globalisation, autocracies have strengthened, democracies have weakened. We need to regain control of the strategic value chains”. Thus the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, in her speech during the first session dedicated to the global economy. “We need – he said again – a better and more effective collaboration with the Global South. We must therefore work together to shape a free and open international economic order, focus on expanding trade relations while remaining firm on the principles of openness, transparency, fair competition (because no market can be free if it is not also fair) and the rule of law”.

ZELENSKY IN PRESENCE AT G7 “TO DEFEND UKRAINE INTEREST” – President of Ukraine Zelensky will then personally visit Hiroshima and participate in the summit, confirmed the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Oleksiy Danilov. “Very important decisions will be made at the G7 summit, so the physical presence of our president is absolutely important to defend our interests, explain, give clear proposals and a clear argument about what is happening in our country,” he said on air. on the Rada TV channel.

Earlier, the Kyodo agency, citing sources in the US and Japanese governments, had reported that Zelensky would attend the G7 summit in person. Bloomberg reported that the president of Ukraine will fly to Japan on a US military plane after attending the Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia. Japanese officials earlier announced Zelensky’s video link to the meeting.

FROM OKONOMIYAKI TO 3D VISIT TO GENBAKU DOMU, JAPAN OPENS UP TO THE WORLD FOR THE G7 – Meanwhile, Japan is opening up to the world for the G7 summit. In the green area, where the press room has been set up for journalists arriving from all over the world, there are many stands celebrating local culture, recounting ancient traditions and a future marked by the most advanced technologies. Among the most popular stands by reporters, the one dedicated to sake, a typical alcoholic drink known all over the planet, and another a few meters away where okonomiyaki, a sweet and sour dish also known as ‘Osaka pizza’, are prepared. It is possible to taste the Japanese tea, the make matcha, served as the local tradition teaches; have small amulet tops painted by hand whose shape recalls the famous ‘barbapapà’.

A large area is then dedicated to technologies. Among these, a stand on virtual reality, with the possibility of a 3D tour inside the Genbaku Domu, the dome destroyed by the atomic bomb which has become a symbol of Hiroshima, on the UNESCO World Heritage List. It is possible to view the model of the Shinkansen, the ‘bullet train’ famous all over the world, become familiar with the robots produced in Japan, observe portable solar panels and the most advanced hydrogen technologies. Among the curiosities, a freezing system that brings fruit and vegetables to maturity – thanks to a mix of humidity and cold mixed at best – making them tastier and sweeter.