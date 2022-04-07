The G7 foreign ministers stressed on Thursday their “unwavering” support for Ukraine and highlighted the importance of increasing military, financial and humanitarian aid to the country, as well as sanctions against Russia.

The meeting was held in Brussels, taking advantage of the presence of all of them at a summit of NATO foreign ministers, and it was also attended by the head of Ukraine’s diplomacy, Dmitro Kuleba, and that of the European Union, Josep Borrell, as well as the secretary general of the Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg.

“The G7 underlined its unwavering support for Ukraine. Now It Matters: More Sanctions, More Weapons Surrendermore financial assistance and humanitarian aid,” the G7 presidency, currently held by Germany, tweeted.

It was precisely the German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, who called the meeting with Kuleba as a guest.

Baerbock, who convened an informal NATO meeting in Berlin in May to continue coordinating support for Ukraine, summoned his colleagues from the group of the world’s most industrialized countries on Thursday, especially taking advantage of the fact that the head of Japanese diplomacy, Yoshimasa Hayashi, He also went to NATO together with his counterparts from Australia, New Zealand and South Korea.

Kulebawho also held a bilateral meeting with Stoltenberg and was also present at the summit of NATO and the Asia-Pacific foreign ministers, he came to Brussels to talk, he said, “about three very important things: weapons, weapons and weapons”.

Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. Photo: François WALSCHAERTS / AFP

The support of the West to cover the “urgent needs of Ukrainesustainability of supplies and long-term solutions will help Ukraine prevail,” Kuleba stressed.

For her part, the German minister indicated that it is important that the G7 also make it “clear” that it remains united “in the face of the war crimes that we have witnessed in recent days,” referring to the massacre of civilians in the city Ukrainian Bucha that has come to light after the withdrawal of Russian troops.

“We respond to the inhumanity of Bucha and Mariúpol with a joint humanity”said the minister, who asked to be united “presenting joint charges” and giving “any support to clarify with certainty” what happened.

In this regard, he said that Western countries will approve new sanctions against Russia, such as those approved by the United States against two daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who hopes to support the European Union today, along with an embargo on Russian coal imports. .

At Thursday’s G7 meeting at NATO headquarters, the participants specifically discussed with Kuleba “how we can further intensify our support for Ukraine,” said the head of European diplomacy on his official Twitter account. .

“The war in Ukraine has global security implications that concern us all,” said Borrell, who told the Ukrainian minister that his country can count on the “continued international mobilization and coordinated support” of the EU and the G7.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EFE

